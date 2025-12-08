Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Stock Markets Open Cautiously Ahead Of FOMC, Sensex Opens Above 85,600, Nifty Tests 26,100

Stock markets wrapped up last week on a muted note, with the benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ending largely flat.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 08 Dec 2025 09:51 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Indian benchmark indices opened on a muted note on Monday morning as the Sensex opened trade at 85,625.12 or 87 points down, and the Nifty traded at 26,131.75 or 54 points down.

In the 30-share BSE Sensex, among the top gainers were stocks such as Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Reliance, TCS and Eternal. Meanwhile, the laggards included stocks like Titan, Ultra Cement, Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharmaceuticals and ITC.

In the broader markets, the Nifty Microcap 250 fell 0.57 per cent. Sectorally, Nifty Realty declined 0.93 per cent and the Nifty Midsmall Financial Services increased 0.41 per cent.

In the pre-open session, the Sensex was trading above 85,700 or 22 points higher around 9:03 AM, while the Nifty tested 26,000 falling 89 points.

Notably, Gift Nifty was trading flat at 26,322, around 8:40 AM.

Stock markets wrapped up last week on a muted note, with the benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ending largely flat. The BSE benchmark edged up by a marginal 5.7 points, while the NSE Nifty slipped 16.5 points.

What Factors Will Influence Markets This Week?

The US Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision is expected to be the key driver of domestic equity market trends this week, with global cues and foreign investor activity also shaping sentiment, analysts said.

Investors will also closely track the rupee’s movement after it breached the 90-per-dollar mark last week.

Last week, the BSE benchmark edged up by a marginal 5.7 points, while the NSE Nifty slipped 16.5 points.

What Do Experts Say?

Domestic cues will come from India’s consumer price inflation (CPI) data, scheduled for release on December 12, which is expected to influence near-term expectations on interest rates and market sentiment.

According to Ajit Mishra, SVP – Research, Religare Broking Ltd, the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision will be the primary factor driving trends in domestic equities this week, alongside global market movements and foreign investor activity.

Pravesh Gour, Senior Technical Analyst, Swastika Investmart Ltd, said investors’ attention has firmly shifted to the US Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting scheduled for December 9–10, 2025. He added that key US economic indicators, including JOLTS job openings data due on December 9 and the Employment Cost Index on December 10, will be closely tracked for signals on labour market strength and wage pressures. He also noted that movements in the US dollar index and US Treasury yields will be critical for gauging global risk appetite.

Ponmudi R, CEO, Enrich Money, said the Fed’s policy decision is the most important global event this week, with its forward guidance on the future path of interest rates likely to be even more decisive for market direction than the rate action itself. He added that with India’s economic growth showing resilience despite tariff pressures and global headwinds, Indian equities could benefit if global fund flows rotate back into emerging markets, and that the Fed’s messaging will be pivotal for near-term sentiment in India.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she focuses on business stories alongside key developments in general news. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.
Read
Published at : 08 Dec 2025 09:21 AM (IST)
Tags :
Sensex Stock Market US Fed Nifty Rate Cut FOMC GIFT Nifty
Read more
