Stock Markets Open Cautiously Ahead Of FOMC, Sensex Opens Above 85,600, Nifty Tests 26,100

The Indian benchmark indices opened on a muted note on Monday morning as the Sensex opened trade at 85,625.12 or 87 points down, and the Nifty traded at 26,131.75 or 54 points down.

In the 30-share BSE Sensex, among the top gainers were stocks such as Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Reliance, TCS and Eternal. Meanwhile, the laggards included stocks like Titan, Ultra Cement, Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharmaceuticals and ITC.

In the broader markets, the Nifty Microcap 250 fell 0.57 per cent. Sectorally, Nifty Realty declined 0.93 per cent and the Nifty Midsmall Financial Services increased 0.41 per cent.

In the pre-open session, the Sensex was trading above 85,700 or 22 points higher around 9:03 AM, while the Nifty tested 26,000 falling 89 points.

Notably, Gift Nifty was trading flat at 26,322, around 8:40 AM.

Stock markets wrapped up last week on a muted note, with the benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ending largely flat. The BSE benchmark edged up by a marginal 5.7 points, while the NSE Nifty slipped 16.5 points.

What Factors Will Influence Markets This Week?

The US Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision is expected to be the key driver of domestic equity market trends this week, with global cues and foreign investor activity also shaping sentiment, analysts said.

Investors will also closely track the rupee’s movement after it breached the 90-per-dollar mark last week.