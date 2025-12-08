Stock Markets Open Cautiously Ahead Of FOMC, Sensex Opens Above 85,600, Nifty Tests 26,100

Last week, the BSE benchmark edged up by a marginal 5.7 points, while the NSE Nifty slipped 16.5 points.
What Do Experts Say?
Domestic cues will come from India’s consumer price inflation (CPI) data, scheduled for release on December 12, which is expected to influence near-term expectations on interest rates and market sentiment.
According to Ajit Mishra, SVP – Research, Religare Broking Ltd, the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision will be the primary factor driving trends in domestic equities this week, alongside global market movements and foreign investor activity.
Pravesh Gour, Senior Technical Analyst, Swastika Investmart Ltd, said investors’ attention has firmly shifted to the US Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting scheduled for December 9–10, 2025. He added that key US economic indicators, including JOLTS job openings data due on December 9 and the Employment Cost Index on December 10, will be closely tracked for signals on labour market strength and wage pressures. He also noted that movements in the US dollar index and US Treasury yields will be critical for gauging global risk appetite.
Ponmudi R, CEO, Enrich Money, said the Fed’s policy decision is the most important global event this week, with its forward guidance on the future path of interest rates likely to be even more decisive for market direction than the rate action itself. He added that with India’s economic growth showing resilience despite tariff pressures and global headwinds, Indian equities could benefit if global fund flows rotate back into emerging markets, and that the Fed’s messaging will be pivotal for near-term sentiment in India.