Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessJK Lakshmi Cement Q1 Net Profit Doubles To Rs 150 Crore

JK Lakshmi Cement Q1 Net Profit Doubles To Rs 150 Crore

Total income was up 11.8 per cent at Rs 1,763.14 crore in the June quarter, helped by volume gains. It was at Rs 1,576.96 crore in the corresponding quarter

By : PTI | Updated at : 02 Aug 2025 07:41 PM (IST)

JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd has reported over twofold increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 149.88 crore for the June quarter of 2025-26 financial year.

The company, which completed the merger of subsidiary Udaipur Cement Works, had posted a profit of Rs 56.68 crore in the April-June period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd (JKLC), a flagship company of JK Organisation.

Total income was up 11.8 per cent at Rs 1,763.14 crore in the June quarter, helped by volume gains. It was at Rs 1,576.96 crore in the corresponding quarter.

Chairperson & Managing Director Vinita Singhania said, profitability of the company improved “on account of higher volume, better product & market mix and reduction in fuel cost." JK Lakshmi Cement's sales volume in the June quarter was at 3,326 lakh tonne, up nearly 10 per cent year-on-year.

Total expenses of JK Lakshmi Cement were at Rs 1,559.26 crore, up 6.68 per cent from the year-ago period.

The company said the merger with Udaipur Cement Works Limited (UCWL) will strengthen its footprint in the Indian cement sector.

"The merger, approved by the Boards of Directors of both companies, is aimed at simplifying the group structure, enhancing operational efficiencies, and realising long-term synergies. The consolidation will enable optimal utilisation of resources, improved logistics and supply chain management, and a unified approach to customer and market engagement," it said.

Also Read: RBI MPC August 2025: Will The Central Bank Announce A Festive Rate Cut Ahead Of Diwali?

The company’s Composite Scheme of Arrangement has been approved by the National Company Law Tribunal. The scheme has become effective from July 31, 2025.

JK Lakshmi Cement has a capacity of about 16.5 million tonne per annum.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

 
Published at : 02 Aug 2025 07:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
Q1 Results Net Profit Earnings Growth JK Lakshmi Cement Udaipur Cement Merger
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Karnataka
Prajwal Revanna, Former JD(S) MP & Grandson Of Deve Gowda, Sentenced To Life Imprisonment In Rape Case
Former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna Sentenced To Life Imprisonment In Rape Case
Cities
Pragya Thakur Makes Big Claim After Acquittal In Malegaon Blast Case: 'Was Pressured To Name PM Modi, Yogi...’
Pragya Thakur Makes Big Claim After Acquittal In Malegaon Blast Case: 'Was Pressured To Name PM Modi, Yogi...’
India
Rajnath Singh Dares Rahul Gandhi Over 'Atom Bomb Evidence' Against EC On 'Voter Theft' Charge: 'Detonate It'
Rajnath Singh Dares Rahul Gandhi Over 'Atom Bomb Evidence' Against EC On 'Voter Theft' Charge: 'Detonate It'
Business
'Prioritise Own Interests': PM Modi's Strong 'Swadeshi' Pitch From Varanasi Amid Trump Tariff Tension
'Prioritise Own Interests': PM Modi's Strong 'Swadeshi' Pitch From Varanasi Amid Trump Tariff Tension
Advertisement

Videos

PM Modi in Varanasi: Operation Sindoor Shows India’s Military Might, Says PM Modi in Kashi | ABP NEWS
PM Modi Kashi Visit: PM Modi Pays Tribute to Chola Legacy During Varanasi Visit | ABP NEWS
Himachal on Edge: Rain Fury Causes Flash Floods, Road Closures, and Casualties | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Communal Clashes Erupt in Pune's Yavat Village; Curfew Imposed Amid Ongoing Tension | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: PM Modi Visits Varanasi, Unveils Major Projects and Releases Kisan Samman Nidhi Installment
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
Parental Pressure vs Support: Striking The Right Balance For Student Mental Health | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget