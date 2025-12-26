×

Quick Commerce Unicorn Zepto Moves Closer To IPO, Pre-Files DRHP With SEBI

By : PTI | Updated at : 26 Dec 2025 12:46 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Quick commerce unicorn Zepto is set to pre-file its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with market regulator Sebi on Friday through a confidential route, as it targets a stock market listing sometime next year, according to sources.

The move positions Zepto to become one of the youngest startups to list on Indian stock exchanges.

If the listing goes through, Zepto will join its rivals Zomato and Swiggy, both of which are already listed on the exchanges.

"Zepto is set to pre-file its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with Sebi on December 26," people familiar with the developments told PTI.

Eternal, which owns Zomato and quick commerce platform Blinkit, was listed in 2021, while Swiggy, which operates Instamart, made its stock market debut in November 2024.

The confidential pre-filing allows the company to engage with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for initial feedback on its draft document without it being publicly disclosed. This route has been increasingly favoured by companies seeking more flexibility in their IPO preparations and responding to market conditions before a public filing.

Queries sent to Zepto elicited no response.

Valued at USD 7 billion, the company has raised a total of USD 1.8 billion, or about Rs 16,000 crore, from marquee investors since its inception.

In October 2025, the company raised USD 450 million (about Rs 3,757.5 crore) in a funding round led by the California Public Employees' Retirement System (CalPERS) at a valuation of USD 7 billion.

Zepto achieved unicorn status in August 2023, after raising USD 200 million in its Series E funding round, which valued the startup at USD 1.4 billion.

Founded by Stanford University dropouts Aadit Palicha and Kaivalya Vohra, Zepto rapidly scaled its 10-minute grocery delivery model across major Indian cities.

As of September 2025, the company had more than 900 dark stores, burned Rs 1,000-1,100 crore in cash and garnered gross sales of USD 3 billion, or about Rs 26,000 crore. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 26 Dec 2025 12:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
SEBI Zepto DRHP Quick Commerce Zepto IPO
