Buy Or Wait? Silver Rates In India Today (Dec 26) Reach Fresh Highs; See Latest 1 Gm And 1 Kg Price Across Major Cities

Check the latest silver price on December 26, 2025. Get updated 1gm and 1 kg rates for Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, and other major cities.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 26 Dec 2025 12:41 PM (IST)
Silver Prices Today: Silver prices surged to fresh record highs on Friday, extending their strong rally as escalating geopolitical tensions and expectations of further US interest rate cuts next year fuelled safe-haven demand across precious metals.

Gold prices also moved higher alongside silver, lending additional support to overall bullion sentiment. MCX gold February futures rose 0.72 per cent to a record Rs 1,39,091 per 10 grams during early trade.

The rally in domestic markets mirrored gains overseas. In international trade, spot gold climbed 0.5 per cent to $4,501.44 per ounce by 0209 Greenwich Mean Time (GMT), after earlier touching an intraday high of $4,530.60 per ounce.

Analysts said rising geopolitical tensions, particularly between the US and Venezuela, have been a major driver behind the sharp upswing in precious metal prices. Safe-haven demand intensified amid the US blockade of Venezuelan crude, continuing Russia-Ukraine hostilities, and a recent US military strike against ISIS in Nigeria.

Tensions escalated further after the US Coast Guard earlier this month seized a sanctioned supertanker carrying Venezuelan oil and attempted to intercept two more Venezuela-linked vessels over the weekend, adding to global uncertainty and bolstering defensive buying in silver and gold.

Silver Rates Across Major Cities In India On Dec 26

Silver Rate In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stand at Rs 240 per gram and Rs 2,40,000 per kg.

Silver Rate In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stand at Rs 254 per gram and Rs 2,54,000 per kg.

Silver Rate In Bengaluru Today

The current silver rates in Bengaluru stand at Rs 240 per gram and Rs 2,40,000 per kg.

Silver Rate In Mumbai Today

The current silver rates in Mumbai stand at Rs 240 per gram and Rs 2,33,000 per kg.

Silver Rate In Pune Today

The current silver rates in Pune stand at Rs 240 per gram and Rs 2,33,000 per kg.

Silver Rate In Kolkata Today

The current silver rates in Kolkata stand at Rs 240 per gram and Rs 2,33,000 per kg.

City Per Gram Per KG
Silver Rate in Delhi 240 240,000
Silver Rate in Chennai 254 2,54,000
Silver Rate in Bangalore 240 2,40,000
Silver Rate in Mumbai 240 2,40,000
Silver Rate in Pune 240 2,40,000
Silver Rate in Kolkata 240 2,40,000
Silver Rate in Hyderabad 254 2,54,000
Silver Rate in Ahmedabad 240 2,40,000
Silver Rate in Indore 240 2,40,000
Silver Rate in Lucknow 240 2,40,000
Silver Rate in Coimbatore 254 2,54,000
Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar 254 2,54,000
Silver Rate in Mysore 240 2,40,000
Silver Rate in Kanpur 240 2,40,000
Silver Rate in Salem 254 2,54,000
Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam 254 2,54,000
Silver Rate in Vijayawada 254 2,54,000
Silver Rate in Patna 240 2,40,000

Published at : 26 Dec 2025 12:41 PM (IST)
