Silver Prices Today: Silver prices surged to fresh record highs on Friday, extending their strong rally as escalating geopolitical tensions and expectations of further US interest rate cuts next year fuelled safe-haven demand across precious metals.

Gold prices also moved higher alongside silver, lending additional support to overall bullion sentiment. MCX gold February futures rose 0.72 per cent to a record Rs 1,39,091 per 10 grams during early trade.

The rally in domestic markets mirrored gains overseas. In international trade, spot gold climbed 0.5 per cent to $4,501.44 per ounce by 0209 Greenwich Mean Time (GMT), after earlier touching an intraday high of $4,530.60 per ounce.

Analysts said rising geopolitical tensions, particularly between the US and Venezuela, have been a major driver behind the sharp upswing in precious metal prices. Safe-haven demand intensified amid the US blockade of Venezuelan crude, continuing Russia-Ukraine hostilities, and a recent US military strike against ISIS in Nigeria.

Tensions escalated further after the US Coast Guard earlier this month seized a sanctioned supertanker carrying Venezuelan oil and attempted to intercept two more Venezuela-linked vessels over the weekend, adding to global uncertainty and bolstering defensive buying in silver and gold.

Silver Rates Across Major Cities In India On Dec 26

Silver Rate In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stand at Rs 240 per gram and Rs 2,40,000 per kg.

Silver Rate In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stand at Rs 254 per gram and Rs 2,54,000 per kg.

Silver Rate In Bengaluru Today

The current silver rates in Bengaluru stand at Rs 240 per gram and Rs 2,40,000 per kg.

Silver Rate In Mumbai Today

The current silver rates in Mumbai stand at Rs 240 per gram and Rs 2,33,000 per kg.

Silver Rate In Pune Today

The current silver rates in Pune stand at Rs 240 per gram and Rs 2,33,000 per kg.

Silver Rate In Kolkata Today

The current silver rates in Kolkata stand at Rs 240 per gram and Rs 2,33,000 per kg.