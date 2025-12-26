Buy Or Wait? Silver Rates In India Today (Dec 26) Reach Fresh Highs; See Latest 1 Gm And 1 Kg Price Across Major Cities
Check the latest silver price on December 26, 2025. Get updated 1gm and 1 kg rates for Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, and other major cities.
Silver Prices Today: Silver prices surged to fresh record highs on Friday, extending their strong rally as escalating geopolitical tensions and expectations of further US interest rate cuts next year fuelled safe-haven demand across precious metals.
Gold prices also moved higher alongside silver, lending additional support to overall bullion sentiment. MCX gold February futures rose 0.72 per cent to a record Rs 1,39,091 per 10 grams during early trade.
The rally in domestic markets mirrored gains overseas. In international trade, spot gold climbed 0.5 per cent to $4,501.44 per ounce by 0209 Greenwich Mean Time (GMT), after earlier touching an intraday high of $4,530.60 per ounce.
Analysts said rising geopolitical tensions, particularly between the US and Venezuela, have been a major driver behind the sharp upswing in precious metal prices. Safe-haven demand intensified amid the US blockade of Venezuelan crude, continuing Russia-Ukraine hostilities, and a recent US military strike against ISIS in Nigeria.
Tensions escalated further after the US Coast Guard earlier this month seized a sanctioned supertanker carrying Venezuelan oil and attempted to intercept two more Venezuela-linked vessels over the weekend, adding to global uncertainty and bolstering defensive buying in silver and gold.
Silver Rates Across Major Cities In India On Dec 26
|City
|Per Gram
|Per KG
|Silver Rate in Delhi
|240
|240,000
|Silver Rate in Chennai
|254
|2,54,000
|Silver Rate in Bangalore
|240
|2,40,000
|Silver Rate in Mumbai
|240
|2,40,000
|Silver Rate in Pune
|240
|2,40,000
|Silver Rate in Kolkata
|240
|2,40,000
|Silver Rate in Hyderabad
|254
|2,54,000
|Silver Rate in Ahmedabad
|240
|2,40,000
|Silver Rate in Indore
|240
|2,40,000
|Silver Rate in Lucknow
|240
|2,40,000
|Silver Rate in Coimbatore
|254
|2,54,000
|Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar
|254
|2,54,000
|Silver Rate in Mysore
|240
|2,40,000
|Silver Rate in Kanpur
|240
|2,40,000
|Silver Rate in Salem
|254
|2,54,000
|Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam
|254
|2,54,000
|Silver Rate in Vijayawada
|254
|2,54,000
|Silver Rate in Patna
|240
|2,40,000