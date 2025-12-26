×

Buy Or Wait? Gold Rate In India Today (Dec 26) At All-Time Highs; Get Latest 22K, 24K Price

Get the LIVE 22-carat and 24-carat gold price today (Dec 26) in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, and all major Indian cities. Check daily rate fluctuations on ABP News.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 26 Dec 2025 01:14 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

22K & 24K Gold Price Today: Gold prices jumped to fresh record highs on Friday, gaining over 0.5 per cent, as escalating geopolitical tensions and expectations of further US interest rate cuts next year boosted safe-haven demand. Traders noted that Gold Rates in India  climbed, with Gold prices in Delhi and other key metros reflecting the latest rise.

Analysts attributed the sharp rise in bullion prices largely to mounting geopolitical tensions, particularly between the US and Venezuela. Market sentiment was further impacted by developments such as the US blockade of Venezuelan crude, ongoing Russia-Ukraine hostilities, and a recent US military strike against ISIS in Nigeria.

Traders are also factoring in two quarter-point interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve in 2026, as inflation shows signs of cooling and labour market conditions soften. These expectations, combined with heightened geopolitical uncertainty, have reinforced defensive positioning in gold and silver.

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On Dec 26

Gold Rate In Delhi Today
 
The current gold rates in Delhi stand at Rs 14,017 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,850 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Chennai Today

The current gold rates in Chennai stand at Rs 14,062 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,890 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Bengaluru Today

The current gold rates in Bengaluru stand at Rs 14,002 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,835 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Mumbai Today

The current gold rates in Mumbai stand at Rs 14,002 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,835 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Pune Today

The current gold rates in Pune stand at Rs 14,002 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,835 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Kolkata Today

The current gold rates in Kolkata stand at Rs 14,002 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,835 per gram for 22-karat gold.

City 22k Gold Per Gram 24k Gold Per Gram
Gold Rate in Delhi 12,850 14,017
Gold Rate in Chennai 12,890 14,062
Gold Rate in Bangalore 12,835 14,002
Gold Rate in Mumbai 12,835 14,002
Gold Rate in Pune 12,835 14,002
Gold Rate in Kolkata 12,835 14,002
Gold Rate in Hyderabad 12,835 14,002
Gold Rate in Ahmedabad 12,840 14,007
Gold Rate in Indore 12,840 14,007
Gold Rate in Lucknow 12,850 14,017
Gold Rate in Coimbatore 12,890 14,062
Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar 12,835 14,002
Gold Rate in Mysore 12,835 14,002
Gold Rate in Kanpur 12,850 14,017
Gold Rate in Salem 12,890 14,062
Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam 12,835 14,002
Gold Rate in Vijayawada 12,835 14,002
Gold Rate in Patna 12,840 14,007

 

Also read
Published at : 26 Dec 2025 11:52 AM (IST)
