Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessIpoUrban Company IPO To Open Sep 10, SBI MF, Global Funds Invest Nearly Rs 500 Crore

Urban Company IPO To Open Sep 10, SBI MF, Global Funds Invest Nearly Rs 500 Crore

According to a public announcement by Urban Company on Friday, SBI Mutual Fund and Acrobat Capital Fund invested funds on September 4, while Permira and Prosus infused money on August 24.

By : PTI | Updated at : 05 Sep 2025 05:53 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

SBI Mutual Fund, Acrobat Capital Fund 1, and two other firms have invested nearly Rs 500 crore in Urban Company, the app-based beauty and home services marketplace which is set to open its initial public offering (IPO) next week.

According to a public announcement by Urban Company on Friday, SBI Mutual Fund and Acrobat Capital Fund invested funds on September 4, while Permira and Prosus infused money on August 24.

Urban Company received intimations from Tiger Global Management's affiliate, Internet Fund V Pte. Ltd, regarding the transfer of 31,419,735 equity shares, representing 2.14 per cent of the company's pre-offer paid-up equity share capital on a fully diluted basis.

Of this, SBI Mutual Fund schemes, including Midcap Fund, Retirement Benefit Fund, Innovative Opportunities Fund, and Emergent India Fund, acquired shares worth Rs 250 crore, while Acrobat Capital Fund purchased the remaining shares valued at Rs 73.62 crore on September 4.

On August 24, Permira picked up Tiger Global's shares worth Rs 87.6 crore, while Prosus bought a Rs 87.1 crore stake from Accel.

All the shares were transferred at Rs 103 apiece, aggregating to around Rs 498 crore.

Overall, promoters Abhiraj Singh Bhal, Raghav Chandra, and Varun Khaitan each hold around 9.77 crore shares acquired at negligible cost, with the value of their individual stakes now exceeding Rs 1,000 crore.

Urban Company's Rs 1,900-crore initial public offering (IPO) will open on September 10 and close on September 12, with a price band of Rs 98 to Rs 103 per share. At upper end, the company's valuation is pegged at Rs 14,790 crore.

The Gurugram-based company plans to raise Rs 472 crore through selling new shares and existing investors plan to sell stakes worth Rs 1,428 crore.

Those selling shares under the offer for sale (OFS) route are Accel India and Elevation Capital, Bessemer India Capital Holdings II Ltd, Internet Fund V Pte. Ltd and VYC11 Ltd.

Urban Company operates a technology-driven, full-stack online market place for quality driven services and solutions across various home and beauty categories. Apart from India, it has presence in United Arab Emirates, Singapore, and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Its platform enables consumers to easily order services, including cleaning, pest control, electrician, plumbing, carpentry, appliance servicing and repair, painting, skin care, hair grooming and massage therapy. These services are delivered by trained and independent service professionals at the consumers' convenience. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Also read
Published at : 05 Sep 2025 05:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
IPO Upcoming IPOs Urban Company Ipo
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
‘Lost India, Russia To Darkest China’: Trump's Explosive Post Targets Modi, Putin Over Xi Meeting
‘Lost India, Russia To Darkest China’: Trump's Explosive Post Targets Modi, Putin
Entertainment
Delhi vs Mumbai Season 2 Review: Love, Distance And City Dreams In Perfect Balance
Delhi vs Mumbai Season 2 Review: Love, Distance And City Dreams In Perfect Balance
Cities
Ajit Pawar-IPS Officer Viral Video: Shiv Sena Minister Says 'Action Will Be Taken'
Ajit Pawar-IPS Officer Viral Video: Shiv Sena Minister Says 'Action Will Be Taken'
Cities
No Respite For Delhiites As IMD Forecasts Heavy Showers Amid Flood, Waterlogging Woes
No Respite For Delhiites As IMD Forecasts Heavy Showers Amid Flood, Waterlogging Woes
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Dam Breach In Punjab Worsens Flood Crisis, Farmers Await Relief Amid Crop Destruction
Politics: BJP Slams Kerala Congress For Comparing Bihar To Beedi, Calls Remark An Insult
BJP Leader Sanjay Mayukh Slams Congress Over Bihar Remarks, Calls Rahul Gandhi’s Statement “Insulting”
NDRF Teams Carry Out Rescue Operations As Yamuna Floods Delhi’s Monastery Market
Yamuna Floods Submerge Delhi’s ISBT Police Station, Traffic And Local Areas Hit
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Manan Bhatt
Manan Bhatt
Why Modi Skipped PLA Parade But Attended SCO Summit: The Logic Of National Interest | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget