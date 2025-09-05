Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessPersonal Finance8th Pay Commission: What Central Employees And Pensioners Can Expect

8th Pay Commission: What Central Employees And Pensioners Can Expect

While the commission is officially likely to be established in  2026, its recommendations are not expected to take effect until early 2028.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 05 Sep 2025 01:31 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The anticipation around the 8th Pay Commission has been steadily building, with millions of central government employees and pensioners awaiting clarity on their salaries and benefits.

While the commission is officially likely to be established in 2026, its recommendations are not expected to take effect until early 2028.

However, the implementation will be applied retrospectively from January 2026, ensuring arrears are credited once the final framework is in place.

Salary Hikes Driven by Fitment Factor

At the heart of the changes lies the “fitment factor”, the multiplier applied to basic pay to determine the revised salary structure. Experts project that this factor could range between 1.83 and 2.86. Based on these estimates, employees may see their salaries rise by approximately 13 to 34 per cent.

The current Dearness Allowance (DA), which stands at 55 per cent, is expected to be reset and merged into the basic pay from January 1, 2026, reported NDTV. While this could moderate the net increase, employees and pensioners will still benefit, particularly because pensions are directly tied to both basic pay and DA.

Allowance Cuts Likely

Much like the 7th Pay Commission, which reviewed nearly 200 allowances and abolished 52, the new commission is expected to rationalise smaller allowances. Travel allowance, special duty allowance, and certain regional allowances may either be merged or removed altogether. The idea is to create a more transparent and simplified pay structure while focusing the bulk of benefits on basic pay and DA adjustments.

This approach mirrors the path taken previously, which aimed to balance efficiency with fairness, while reducing administrative complexity in payroll systems.

Who Stands to Gain

Nearly 49 lakh central government employees and 65 lakh pensioners are expected to benefit directly from the changes. For pensioners, the merging of DA into basic pay will prove especially advantageous, ensuring higher pension payouts and more predictable adjustments in the years ahead.

Timeline and Expectations

Although the government has announced the formation of the 8th Pay Commission, the official notification detailing its members and Terms of Reference (ToR) is still awaited. If previous timelines are any guide, it may take until early 2028 for the final recommendations to be rolled out. Nonetheless, the retroactive application from January 2026 means that once the pay scales are formalised, arrears will be settled accordingly.

For now, employees and pensioners must await further clarity on the commission’s detailed proposals. Still, expectations are high that the 8th Pay Commission will deliver a meaningful salary boost while simplifying a complex allowance system that has often proved cumbersome in practice.

Also read
Published at : 05 Sep 2025 01:31 PM (IST)
Tags :
Government Employees Pension Salary Hike 8th Pay Commission
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
'34 Human Bombs In Mumbai': Traffic Police Get Chilling Threat Ahead Of Anant Chaturdashi
'34 Human Bombs In Mumbai': Traffic Police Get Chilling Threat Ahead Of Anant Chaturdashi
Cities
WATCH: Yamuna Above Danger Mark Floods Low-Lying Areas In Delhi, Office-Hour Traffic Woes Continue
WATCH: Yamuna Above Danger Mark Floods Low-Lying Areas In Delhi, Office-Hour Traffic Woes Continue
Blog
Why Modi Skipped PLA Parade But Attended SCO Summit: The Logic Of National Interest | OPINION
Why Modi Skipped PLA Parade But Attended SCO Summit: The Logic Of National Interest | OPINION
Celebrities
Emraan Hashmi’s Telugu Debut OG: Actor Thrilled To Face Off Against Pawan Kalyan
Emraan Hashmi’s Telugu Debut OG: Actor Thrilled To Face Off Against Pawan Kalyan
Advertisement

Videos

NDRF Teams Carry Out Rescue Operations As Yamuna Floods Delhi’s Monastery Market
Yamuna Floods Submerge Delhi’s ISBT Police Station, Traffic And Local Areas Hit
Big Relief Before Diwali: Govt Cuts GST Slabs To Make Daily Essentials Cheaper For Common Man
Nagpur Blast Horror: Explosion At Solar Explosives Plant Kills One, Injures Seventeen Workers
Flood Crisis In Delhi: Yamuna Overflows, Secretariat At Risk As Water Engulfs Key Areas
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Manan Bhatt
Manan Bhatt
Why Modi Skipped PLA Parade But Attended SCO Summit: The Logic Of National Interest | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget