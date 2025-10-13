Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Tata Capital Makes Flat Debut On Dalal Street After Rs 15,500-Crore IPO, Check Share Price

Tata Capital Makes Flat Debut On Dalal Street After Rs 15,500-Crore IPO, Check Share Price

Shares of Tata Capital opened at Rs 330 apiece on both the NSE and the BSE, reflecting a 1.23 per cent premium over the IPO price of Rs 326.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 13 Oct 2025 10:52 AM (IST)
Tata Capital Ltd, the non-banking financial arm of the Tata Group, made a subdued debut on the Indian stock exchanges on Monday, with its shares listing just above the issue price following moderate demand during the initial public offering (IPO).

Shares of Tata Capital opened at Rs 330 apiece on both the NSE and the BSE, reflecting a 1.23 per cent premium over the IPO price of Rs 326.

 The stock market debut came after the Rs 15,512-crore public issue, which was subscribed 1.95 times during the bidding window from October 6 to 8.

The company’s market capitalisation post-listing stood at Rs 1,39,783.54 crore. While the listing was modest, it still outperformed expectations in the grey market, where analysts had predicted a largely flat debut.

India’s Biggest Financial Listing Since Hyundai’s IPO

Tata Capital’s IPO, which raised Rs 15,500 crore ($1.7 billion), is India’s largest since Hyundai Motor India Ltd. launched its record $3.3 billion offering in 2024.

 The issue attracted significant participation from institutional investors, including funds managed by Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs Group Inc., which came in as anchor investors.

Based on grey market trends, the stock was expected to trade close to its issue price, and the listing met those estimates. The offering also signals the beginning of a busy week for India’s primary markets, with LG Electronics India slated to list its shares on Tuesday. Analysts note that these high-profile listings will set the tone for upcoming public issues in India’s buoyant IPO market.

Despite recent headwinds in the non-banking financial sector (NBFC), optimism around the industry has grown after the government announced supportive policy measures aimed at easing liquidity and credit conditions.

 Over the past two years, India has emerged as one of the busiest IPO markets globally, appealing to international investors keen on tapping into its fast-growing consumer economy.

According to Bloomberg data, India ranked as the world’s fourth-largest IPO market in 2025, with proceeds exceeding $11 billion in the first nine months alone. 

October is shaping up to be the country’s biggest month for IPOs, with expected proceeds of over $5 billion.

Tata Capital’s IPO was jointly managed by Kotak Mahindra Capital Co., Axis Bank Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., ICICI Securities Ltd., IIFL Capital Services Ltd., SBI Capital Markets Ltd., and the Indian units of BNP Paribas SA, Citigroup Inc., HSBC Holdings Plc, and JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Published at : 13 Oct 2025 10:52 AM (IST)
