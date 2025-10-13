Gold Prices Continue To Soar, Check Gold Rates Today In Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, More Cities

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Gold Price Today: India, the world’s second-largest consumer of gold after China, continues to depend largely on imports to satisfy its domestic appetite for the precious metal, with recycled gold contributing only a limited portion of overall supply. Since gold is priced internationally in US dollars, any movement in the rupee-dollar exchange rate has a direct bearing on the cost faced by Indian buyers.

Within India, gold prices generally remain above global benchmarks because of additional charges such as import duties, the Goods and Services Tax (GST), and various state-level levies. These factors collectively push up the retail cost of both jewellery and bullion for local consumers.

On the international stage, gold prices are driven by trends in bond yields, monetary policy decisions by central banks, and overall market sentiment. The metal’s long-standing appeal as a safe-haven asset ensures that demand often rises during periods of financial market stress or geopolitical uncertainty, as investors seek stability and protection against inflation and volatility.

Here Are The Latest Gold Rates Across 10 Major Cities In India:

Gold Rate In Delhi Today

The current gold rates in Delhi stand at Rs 11,510 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 12,555 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Chennai Today

The current gold rates in Chennai stand at Rs 11,525 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 12,573 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Bengaluru Today

The current gold rates in Bengaluru stand at Rs 11,495 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 12,540 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Mumbai Today

The current gold rates in Mumbai stand at Rs 11,495 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 12,540 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Pune Today

The current gold rates in Pune stand at Rs 11,495 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 12,540 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Kolkata Today

The current gold rates in Kolkata stand at Rs 11,495 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 12,540 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Ahmedabad Today

The current gold rates in Ahmedabad stand at Rs 11,500 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 12,545 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Hyderabad Today

The current gold rates in Hyderabad stand at Rs 11,495 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 12,540 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Indore Today

The current gold rates in Indore stand at Rs 11,500 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 12,545 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Lucknow Today

The current gold rates in Lucknow stand at Rs 11,510 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 12,555 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).