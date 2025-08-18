Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Shreeji Shipping IPO To Open Tomorrow: Check Key Dates, Price Band, GMP, And Listing Details

The book-built IPO, valued at Rs 410.71 crore, will remain open for subscription until 21 August 2025, with shares expected to be listed on both the BSE and NSE on 26 August 2025.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 18 Aug 2025 10:25 AM (IST)
Shreeji Shipping Global Limited is set to launch its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on Tuesday, 19 August 2025, offering investors an opportunity to participate in one of the shipping and logistics sector. The book-built IPO, valued at Rs 410.71 crore, will remain open for subscription until 21 August 2025, with shares expected to be listed on both the BSE and NSE on 26 August 2025.

IPO Size, Price Band and Lot Details

The issue comprises a fresh issue of 1,62,98,000 equity shares, aggregating up to Rs 410.71 crore. The price band has been fixed between Rs 240 and Rs 252 per equity share, each having a face value of Rs 10.

For retail investors, the minimum bid size is 58 shares, amounting to Rs 14,616 at the upper price band. Small High Net-worth Individuals (S-HNIs) are required to apply for at least 812 shares, valued at Rs 2,04,624, while Big High Net-worth Individuals (B-HNIs) can place bids for a minimum of 4,002 shares, which translates into Rs 10,08,504.

Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd has been appointed as the registrar to the issue, while the book-running lead managers are Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd and Elara Capital (India) Pvt Ltd.

Objectives of the IPO

According to the company, proceeds from the issue will be utilised for three key purposes:

* Acquisition of dry bulk carriers in the Supramax category in the secondary market.
* Pre-payment or repayment, in part or full, of certain outstanding borrowings taken by the company.
* General corporate purposes, which may include strengthening its working capital and supporting future growth initiatives.

About Shreeji Shipping Global

Established in 1995, Shreeji Shipping Global is a logistics and shipping services provider with a specialisation in dry bulk cargo handling. The company primarily operates across non-major ports and jetties, particularly on the west coast of India and in Sri Lanka. It has serviced more than 20 ports and jetties, including key facilities such as Kandla, Navlakhi, Magdalla, Bhavnagar, Bedi, Dharmatar and Puttalam.

Its core operations span lightering, stevedoring, cargo management, transportation, fleet chartering and equipment rental. These services cater to diverse industries, including Oil & Gas, Energy, FMCG and Metals.

As of 30 September 2024, the company owned a fleet of over 75 vessels, including barges, mini bulk carriers (MBCs), tugboats and floating cranes. In addition, it operated more than 380 earthmoving machines, comprising material handling equipment, excavators, payloaders, trailers, tankers and other vehicles that support its extensive logistics operations.

The company has also expanded into ship-to-ship (STS) lighterage services, stevedoring and cargo management, strengthening its position as a reliable partner for bulk cargo transportation.

Listing Details And IPO GMP

The finalisation of allotments will take place on 22 August 2025, followed by listing on 26 August 2025. The grey market premium (GMP) of the issue currently stands at 9.92 per cent, according to IPOJi. The GMP represents investors' confidence in a company's issue and how it will fare after listing. Higher the GMP, more chances it has of having a robust debut in the stock market.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is a quick and dependable hand on the ABP Live English business desk. When she is not tracking markets and global economies, she spends her time reading murder mysteries, reimagined mythologies, and sipping coffee. She loves to travel and is yet to pick between mountains and beaches.
Published at : 18 Aug 2025 10:25 AM (IST)
Ipo Gmp GMP Shreeji Shipping Ipo
