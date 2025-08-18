Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Oil Markets Dip As Trump Delays Fresh Sanctions On Russian Crude Post Putin Meeting

The discussions, held in Alaska on Friday, did not result in any fresh American measures to disrupt Russian oil flows, tempering earlier concerns of supply shocks.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 18 Aug 2025 08:18 AM (IST)


Oil prices edged lower on Monday after markets drew relief from the outcome of the highly anticipated meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. The discussions, held in Alaska on Friday, did not result in any fresh American measures to disrupt Russian oil flows, tempering earlier concerns of supply shocks.

By 6 AM, Brent crude futures had fallen 26 cents, or 0.39 per cent, to $65.59 per barrel. US benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude slipped 18 cents, or 0.29 per cent, to $62.62 a barrel, reported Reuters.

Trump shifts focus towards peace deal

The Alaska summit marked a significant moment in US-Russia relations, with Trump appearing to align more closely with Moscow on the need to secure a peace settlement for Ukraine rather than pushing for a ceasefire as a first step. The war in Ukraine remains Europe’s most devastating conflict in 80 years.

The American president is expected to meet Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy and several European counterparts on Monday, with the aim of accelerating negotiations for a comprehensive peace deal.

Speaking after the meeting, Trump also downplayed the immediate prospect of punitive action against countries purchasing Russian oil, including China. “I may have to in two or three weeks,” he said, signalling a temporary reprieve for global markets that had been bracing for secondary sanctions.

China and India remain key buyers

China, the world’s largest crude importer, continues to top the list of Russian oil customers, followed by India. Analysts noted that the potential for secondary US tariffs on these major buyers had been one of the most significant risks hanging over energy markets in recent weeks.

RBC Capital’s Helima Croft remarked, “What was primarily in play were the secondary tariffs targeting the key importers of Russian energy, and President Trump has indeed indicated that he will pause pursuing incremental action on this front, at least for China.” She added that while the current arrangement remains steady, tensions over Moscow’s territorial ambitions are unlikely to subside, with Ukraine and several European governments opposing any land-for-peace compromise.

Markets eye Federal Reserve outlook

Beyond geopolitics, investors are also keeping a close watch on the Federal Reserve’s annual Jackson Hole gathering later this week. Chairman Jerome Powell is expected to provide signals on the timing and pace of potential interest rate cuts.

“It’s likely he will remain non-committal and data-dependent, especially with one more payroll and CPI report before the September 17th FOMC meeting,” said Tony Sycamore, market analyst at IG.

For now, oil traders are weighing the geopolitical pause against broader macroeconomic uncertainties, leaving prices in a cautious downward drift.

Published at : 18 Aug 2025 08:18 AM (IST)
