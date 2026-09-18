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English NewsBusinessIpoNSE IPO Day 2: Subscription At 0.55x, GMP At Rs 120, Should You Hit Subscribe?

NSE IPO Day 2: Subscription At 0.55x, GMP At Rs 120, Should You Hit Subscribe?

The grey market premium (GMP) for the NSE IPO stood at Rs 120 per share as of 12:30 PM on September 18, according to IPOJi.

Written By : Sakshi Arora |  Updated at : 18 Sep 2026 12:57 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • NSE IPO 55% subscribed on second day of bidding.
  • Offer for Sale: proceeds benefit existing shareholders only.
  • Shares priced Rs 1,700-1,785; Rs 120 GMP noted.

The NSE IPO is currently in its second day of bidding, with the Rs 22,561.57-crore issue receiving 55 per cent subscription by 11:30 AM on Friday, September 18, 2026.

The public issue opened on September 17 and will remain available for subscription until September 21. The issue is entirely an Offer for Sale (OFS), meaning no new shares are being issued by NSE and the proceeds will go to existing shareholders selling their stakes.

The IPO has a price band of Rs 1,700 to Rs 1,785 per share, while the lot size has been fixed at eight shares. At the upper end of the price band, investors need Rs 14,280 to apply for one lot.

NSE IPO Day 2 Subscription Status

As of 11:30 AM on September 18, the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) category had been subscribed 1.00 times, while the employee portion received 1.20 times subscription, as per data from Groww.

The retail investor category stood at 0.56 times subscription, while Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) had subscribed 0.19 times.

Overall, the issue had received 55 per cent subscription.

Investor Category Subscription
Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) 0.19x
Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) 1.00x
Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) 0.56x
Employees Reserved 1.20x
Total 0.55x

Also Read : Car Loan Interest Rates September 2026: Canara Bank, SBI, HDFC Bank And Others Compared

NSE IPO GMP Today

The grey market premium (GMP) for the NSE IPO stood at Rs 120 per share as of 12:30 PM on September 18, according to IPOJi.

Against the upper end of the IPO price band of Rs 1,785, the GMP represents a premium of around 7 per cent.

Based on the current GMP, the indicative listing price works out to Rs 1,905 per share, calculated by adding the Rs 120 premium to the upper price band of Rs 1,785.

The GMP was Rs 10 lower than the previous recorded quote.

Grey market premium is an unofficial indicator and the actual listing price can differ from the indicative price based on market conditions.

NSE IPO Is Entirely An Offer For Sale

Unlike an issue that includes a fresh share sale, the NSE IPO consists entirely of an OFS.

Existing shareholders are offering up to 12.64 crore equity shares as part of the issue. Since there is no fresh issue of shares, NSE itself will not receive proceeds from the public offering. The money raised will instead go to the shareholders selling their shares.

The State Bank of India Group is expected to sell around 1.60 crore equity shares. Other shareholders participating in the OFS include MS Strategic (Mauritius), Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), Aranda Investments (Mauritius), Bank of Baroda, GIC Re and several public sector insurance companies.

NSE IPO Price, Lot Size And Other Details

The IPO has been structured as a book-built issue with an OFS of up to Rs 22,561.57 crore.

Key details of the issue include:

IPO Detail Information
IPO price band Rs 1,700 To Rs 1,785 per share
Lot size 8 shares
Minimum investment at upper price band Rs 14,280
Issue size Up to Rs 22,561.57 crore
Issue type Offer for Sale (OFS)
Face value Rs 1 per equity share
Listing BSE
Registrar MUFG Intime India Private Limited

The issue has a large group of book-running lead managers, including Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, JM Financial, Morgan Stanley India Company, Citigroup Global Markets India, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India), J.P. Morgan India, SBI Capital Markets, Anand Rathi Advisors, Avendus Capital, Axis Capital, DAM Capital Advisors, Equirus Capital, HDFC Bank, ICICI Securities, IDBI Capital Markets & Securities, IIFL Capital Services, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors, Nuvama Wealth Management, Pantomath Capital Advisors and W 360 ONE WAM.

Also Read : Noel Tata Vs Chandrasekaran: Why Tata Trusts Is Opposing His Fresh 5-Year Term At Tata Sons

NSE IPO Allotment And Listing Dates

The subscription window will close on September 21.

The tentative schedule for the issue is:

IPO Event Date
Subscription opens September 17, 2026
Subscription closes September 21, 2026
Basis of allotment September 22, 2026
Refund initiation September 23, 2026
Credit of shares September 23, 2026
Listing on BSE September 24, 2026

The allotment and listing dates are tentative and may be revised.

What Is NSE?

The National Stock Exchange of India is India's largest stock exchange by market activity and has maintained its leadership in cash market, equity derivatives and exchange-traded currency derivatives by turnover from FY2001 to FY2026.

In FY2026, NSE also ranked as the world's largest multi-asset exchange by the number of cash equity trades and equity derivatives contracts traded.

The exchange operates across trading, clearing, settlement, listing, market data and licensing services covering multiple asset classes.

As of March 31, 2026, NSE had 129.09 million unique investors, 253.66 million investor accounts, 1,325 trading members and 2,978 listed companies. Its total listed market capitalisation stood at Rs 411.25 trillion.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current subscription status of the NSE IPO?

As of September 18, 11:30 AM, the NSE IPO received a 55% overall subscription. The Non-Institutional Investors category was subscribed 1.00 times, and the employee portion 1.20 times.

What is the price band and lot size for the NSE IPO?

The IPO has a price band of Rs 1,700 to Rs 1,785 per share. The lot size is fixed at eight shares, requiring a minimum investment of Rs 14,280 at the upper end.

What does 'Offer for Sale (OFS)' mean for the NSE IPO?

The NSE IPO is entirely an Offer for Sale, meaning no new shares are issued by NSE. Proceeds from the sale go to existing shareholders who are selling their stakes, not to NSE itself.

When does the NSE IPO close for subscription?

The subscription window for the NSE IPO opened on September 17 and will close on September 21. These dates are tentative and may be revised.

What is the Grey Market Premium (GMP) for the NSE IPO?

As of September 18, 12:30 PM, the GMP for the NSE IPO was Rs 120 per share. This indicates a potential listing price of Rs 1,905 against the upper price band.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 18 Sep 2026 12:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
NSE GMP NSE IPO Nse Ipo Gmp Nse Ipo Day 2
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