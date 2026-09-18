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English NewsBusinessPersonal FinanceCar Loan Interest Rates September 2026: Canara Bank, SBI, HDFC Bank And Others Compared

Car Loan Interest Rates September 2026: Canara Bank, SBI, HDFC Bank And Others Compared

Car loan interest rates start at 7.45% in the latest BankBazaar data, with Canara Bank offering the lowest starting rate. Here’s a comparison of rates and EMIs across major lenders.

Written By : Sakshi Arora |  Updated at : 18 Sep 2026 12:45 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Car loan interest rates start from 7.45% per annum.
  • Canara Bank offers the lowest starting rate at 7.45%.
  • Rates vary across banks, impacting monthly EMI significantly.

Planning to buy a car on loan? The interest rate you get can make a noticeable difference to the amount you pay every month, particularly when the loan runs for several years.

According to BankBazaar's car loan interest rate data as of September 18, 2026, rates among the banks listed start at 7.45 per cent per annum. Canara Bank has the lowest starting rate in the comparison at 7.45 per cent, followed by Union Bank of India at 7.50 per cent and Indian Overseas Bank at 7.55 per cent.

The comparison also shows that rates vary across lenders, with some banks offering separate floating and fixed-rate options.

Canara Bank Offers Lowest Starting Rate

Canara Bank's car loan interest rate starts at 7.45 per cent per annum, according to BankBazaar. For a loan of Rs 1 lakh over seven years, the EMI starts at Rs 1,531.

Union Bank of India follows with a starting rate of 7.50 per cent, with an EMI of Rs 1,534 for the same Rs 1 lakh loan over seven years.

Indian Overseas Bank offers loans starting at 7.55 per cent, translating into an EMI of Rs 1,536 onwards for Rs 1 lakh over seven years.

Punjab National Bank (PNB) and Bank of Baroda have floating rates starting at 7.60 per cent. PNB's fixed rate starts at 8.60 per cent, while Bank of Baroda's fixed rate starts at 8.50 per cent.

Also Read : Noel Tata Vs Chandrasekaran: Why Tata Trusts Is Opposing His Fresh 5-Year Term At Tata Sons

Car Loan Rates And EMIs Compared

BankBazaar's comparison uses a loan amount of Rs 1 lakh with a seven-year tenure to show the corresponding EMI.

Bank Interest rate EMI for Rs 1 lakh for 7 years
Canara Bank 7.45% p.a. onwards Rs 1,531 onwards
Union Bank of India 7.50% p.a. onwards Rs 1,534 onwards
Indian Overseas Bank 7.55% p.a. onwards Rs 1,536 onwards
Punjab National Bank (PNB) Floating: 7.60% p.a. onwards; Fixed: 8.60% p.a. onwards Rs 1,539 onwards; Rs 1,589 onwards
Bank of Baroda Floating: 7.60% p.a. onwards; Fixed: 8.50% p.a. onwards Rs 1,539 onwards; Rs 1,584 onwards
Bank of India 7.60% p.a. onwards Rs 1,539 onwards
IDBI Bank Floating: 7.75% p.a. onwards; Fixed: 8.65% p.a. onwards Rs 1,546 onwards; Rs 1,591 onwards
Karnataka Bank 8.01% p.a. onwards Rs 1,559 onwards
HDFC Bank 8.15% p.a. onwards Rs 1,569 onwards
ICICI Bank 8.35% p.a. onwards Rs 1,576 onwards
State Bank of India (SBI) 8.80% p.a. onwards Rs 1,599 onwards
Axis Bank 8.95% p.a. onwards Rs 1,606 onwards
Kotak Mahindra Bank 9.00% p.a. onwards Rs 1,609 onwards
Federal Bank 7.60% p.a. onwards Rs 1,622 onwards
Jammu & Kashmir Bank RLLR + 0.75% onwards (Floating); RLLR + 0.25% onwards (Fixed) Contact the bank

Source: BankBazaar. Rates as of September 18, 2026.

How Much Can The EMI Difference Be?

The EMI comparison highlights how the cost changes as the interest rate moves higher.

For every Rs 1 lakh borrowed over seven years, the EMI starts at Rs 1,531 at Canara Bank. At Union Bank of India, it is Rs 1,534, while Indian Overseas Bank's EMI starts at Rs 1,536.

For HDFC Bank, the EMI starts at Rs 1,569, while ICICI Bank's starts at Rs 1,576. State Bank of India's EMI starts at Rs 1,599, followed by Rs 1,606 at Axis Bank and Rs 1,609 at Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Federal Bank's rate is listed at 7.60 per cent onwards, but its EMI in the BankBazaar comparison is Rs 1,622 onwards.

These figures are based on a Rs 1 lakh loan and therefore the actual EMI will be higher for a larger borrowing amount. The final rate and repayment amount will also depend on the loan terms offered to the borrower.

Fixed Or Floating Rate: What The Data Shows

Some lenders in the comparison offer both fixed and floating interest rate options.

For PNB, the floating rate starts at 7.60 per cent, while the fixed rate starts at 8.60 per cent. The corresponding EMIs listed by BankBazaar are Rs 1,539 and Rs 1,589 onwards, respectively.

Bank of Baroda's floating rate also starts at 7.60 per cent, while its fixed rate begins at 8.50 per cent. The EMIs are Rs 1,539 and Rs 1,584 onwards.

IDBI Bank lists a floating rate starting at 7.75 per cent and a fixed rate from 8.65 per cent. The corresponding EMIs start at Rs 1,546 and Rs 1,591.

Jammu & Kashmir Bank's rates are linked to the RLLR, with the floating option listed as RLLR + 0.75 per cent onwards and the fixed option at RLLR + 0.25 per cent onwards. BankBazaar's table asks borrowers to contact the bank for the EMI.

What To Check Before Taking A Car Loan

The starting rate shown in a comparison is not necessarily the rate every borrower will receive. The actual terms offered can vary depending on the loan and borrower.

Therefore, before finalising a car loan, borrowers should check the interest rate offered to them, the resulting EMI and the overall repayment amount.

It is also important to look at the loan tenure. A longer repayment period can reduce the monthly EMI but means the borrower remains committed for a longer period.

Comparing the complete loan terms across lenders, rather than choosing a loan solely on the basis of the lowest advertised rate, can help buyers understand the actual cost of financing their car.

Also Read : UPI MDR: Govt To Monitor Daily From October 15 To Ensure Merchants Don’t Pass Fee To Consumers

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the lowest starting car loan interest rate mentioned in the article?

Canara Bank offers the lowest starting car loan interest rate at 7.45% per annum. Union Bank of India follows with 7.50%, and Indian Overseas Bank at 7.55%.

Which banks offer both fixed and floating interest rate options for car loans?

PNB, Bank of Baroda, and IDBI Bank offer both floating and fixed interest rate options. Jammu & Kashmir Bank also provides both, linked to the RLLR.

What factors should borrowers consider before finalizing a car loan?

Before taking a car loan, check the actual interest rate offered, EMI, and overall repayment amount. Also, consider the loan tenure and compare complete loan terms across lenders.

What is the starting EMI for a Rs 1 lakh car loan over seven years at the lowest rate?

For a Rs 1 lakh loan over seven years, Canara Bank offers an EMI starting at Rs 1,531. Union Bank of India follows with an EMI of Rs 1,534 for the same loan terms.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 18 Sep 2026 12:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
Car Loan Car Loan Rates Car Loan Interest Rates Car Loan Rates Compared Hdfc Bank Car Loan Rate Canara Bank Car Loan Rate Best Car Loan Rates
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