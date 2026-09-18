Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Noel Tata opposes Chandrasekaran's five-year reappointment to Tata Sons.

Trusts challenge reappointment validity, citing Chandrasekaran's prior stepping-down.

Trusts also claim special nominee voting rights were ignored.

The disagreement between Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata and Tata Sons executive chairman N Chandrasekaran has come into the open after the Tata Sons board approved a fresh five-year term for Chandrasekaran, despite Noel voting against his reappointment.

The decision has created a fresh challenge for Chandrasekaran, whose current term ends on February 20, 2027. While the board has backed his continuation, Tata Trusts, which collectively owns about 66 per cent of Tata Sons, has questioned the validity of the decision and raised a separate issue over Chandrasekaran's continuation as a director.

The dispute also comes at a time when Tata Sons is considering how to respond to the Reserve Bank of India's decision concerning its regulatory status, adding another point of disagreement between the Trusts and the company board.

How The Noel Tata-Chandrasekaran Dispute Emerged

Chandrasekaran had announced on August 12 that he would not seek another term as Tata Sons chairman after his existing tenure ends next year.

Tata Trusts accepted that decision and, according to Noel Tata's statement to the board, asked Tata Sons to form a selection committee to find his successor.

The position changed after the company's Nomination and Remuneration Committee revisited the issue. The committee met on September 3 and unanimously asked Chandrasekaran to reconsider, citing his contribution and the wider interests of the Tata Group.

Chandrasekaran agreed to reconsider at Thursday's board meeting. The board subsequently approved a new five-year term by majority vote, Tata Sons said.

Noel Tata opposed the move.

According to a statement released by Tata Trusts, Noel argued that Chandrasekaran had made a voluntary decision to step down and had communicated it publicly without first consulting shareholders, including Tata Trusts, reported The Financial Express.

He maintained that once the decision had been announced, employees, lenders, counterparties, markets and the controlling shareholder had proceeded on the understanding that Chandrasekaran would leave at the end of his tenure.

“The page has turned,” Noel said, according to the statement.

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Why Noel Tata Says The Reappointment Is Not Valid

The disagreement is not only about whether Chandrasekaran should continue. Tata Trusts is also challenging the way his reappointment was approved.

Noel Tata and Venu Srinivasan are the two Tata Trusts nominees on the Tata Sons board. While Noel opposed Chandrasekaran's reappointment, Srinivasan supported it.

The board proceeded with the resolution on the basis of a majority vote.

Tata Trusts argues that the Articles of Association give its nominee directors special rights in matters concerning the Tata Sons chairman. According to the Trusts, both nominee directors must be present and vote in favour for a chairman to be appointed or reappointed.

“The Board, accordingly, cannot lawfully hold a meeting or pass a resolution on the Chairman’s appointment or reappointment unless both nominee directors are present,” the Trusts said.

The Trusts also said Noel placed before the board an opinion from former Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud supporting its interpretation of the Articles, but the opinion was not taken note of.

Tata Sons had sought legal advice before the meeting on how the affirmative voting rights of the Trust nominees would apply when the two directors disagreed.

Chandrasekaran Still Needs Shareholder Approval As Director

Even after the board's decision, Chandrasekaran faces another hurdle.

He is liable to retire by rotation as a Tata Sons director and must be re-elected by shareholders. Since the chairman must also be a director of the company, a failure to secure re-election would prevent him from continuing as chairman.

The resolution concerning his directorship was scheduled to be considered at Tata Sons' August 18 annual general meeting. However, the meeting was adjourned because of a lack of quorum, and a fresh date has not yet been finalised.

Noel Tata highlighted this issue in a letter to board members, arguing that the question of Chandrasekaran's directorship must be settled before his chairmanship can be considered.

“The chairmanship of this Company is an office held by a director of this company,” Noel wrote, according to the statement.

Tata Sons has received an extension to hold the AGM until December 31.

Why The AGM Could Matter For Chandrasekaran

The Trusts' approximately 66 per cent ownership of Tata Sons gives them significant voting power at a valid shareholder meeting.

Citing people aware of the developments, FE reported that Tata Trusts is expected to oppose Chandrasekaran's re-election as a director, with Noel Tata backing that position.

However, there is currently an obstacle to holding the AGM itself.

Under the Tata Sons Articles of Association, at least five shareholders must be personally present to constitute a quorum. This includes an authorised representative jointly nominated by the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and Sir Ratan Tata Trust, which together own about 52 per cent of Tata Sons.

The Sir Ratan Tata Trust, which holds approximately 23.56 per cent, is currently unable to convene meetings because of a restraint imposed by the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner. The matter concerns the composition of the Trust's board and compliance with the statutory ceiling on lifetime trustees.

As a result, the nomination required for the Tata Sons AGM has not been possible.

Listing Dispute Adds Another Fault Line

The disagreement between Noel Tata and the Tata Sons board extends beyond Chandrasekaran's position.

The board also discussed the RBI's September 11 communication rejecting Tata Sons' application to surrender its core investment company registration.

Tata Sons said it would take steps to comply with the regulatory requirement. Tata Trusts, however, said the board had agreed to examine all available options rather than proceed directly towards a listing.

The Trusts said it had not agreed to a listing and maintained that Tata Sons should remain private.

A unanimous Tata Sons board decision in March 2024, taken under the guidance of the late Ratan Tata, had called for the company to remain private, according to Tata Trusts. The Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and Sir Ratan Tata Trust subsequently adopted similar resolutions in July 2025.

Noel Tata has also opposed the idea of listing Tata Sons, arguing that its trust-controlled ownership structure allows the group to pursue public and national objectives beyond commercial returns.

“If I am forced to vote, then I would have no option but to veto any decision to list,” Noel said, according to the Tata Trusts statement.

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What Happens Next In The Tata Sons Row?

The immediate dispute is now centred on Chandrasekaran's proposed continuation and whether the board's resolution can stand despite Noel Tata's opposition.

Separately, shareholders will eventually have to decide whether Chandrasekaran remains a Tata Sons director. That vote has not yet taken place because the AGM could not proceed for want of quorum.

The Trusts' position on Chandrasekaran's reappointment and the company's approach to the RBI requirement also remains at odds with the position taken by the Tata Sons board.

For now, the board has backed Chandrasekaran for another five years, while Noel Tata and Tata Trusts have challenged both the process behind that decision and the path towards his continued leadership.