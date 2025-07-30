NSDL IPO: Rs 4,011-Crore Issue Fully Subscribed; Retail Portion Crosses 1x On Opening Day

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeBusinessIpoNSDL IPO: Rs 4,011-Crore Issue Fully Subscribed; Retail Portion Crosses 1x On Opening Day

By : PTI | Updated at : 30 Jul 2025 03:39 PM (IST)

The initial public offer of National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) got fully subscribed within hours of opening for bidding on Wednesday.

The Rs 4,011-crore initial share sale received bids for 3,91,38,030 shares against 3,51,27,002 shares on offer, translating into 1.11 times subscription, as per NSE data till 13:24 hours.

Non Institutional Investors part received 1.48 times subscription while the quota for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) fetched 1.18 times subscription. The portion for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) received 72 per cent subscription.

National Securities Depository Ltd mobilised over Rs 1,201 crore from anchor investors on Tuesday.

The initial public offering (IPO) will conclude on August 1. The price band has been fixed at Rs 760 to Rs 800 per share.

The depository's public issue solely consists of an offer-for-sale (OFS) component of 5.01 crore shares, and those selling shares under this are National Stock Exchange of India (NSE), State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, IDBI Bank, Union Bank of India and Administrator of Specified Undertaking of the Unit Trust of India (SUUTI).

Since the public issue is entirely an OFS, NSDL will not receive any proceeds from the IPO.

This upcoming listing will make NSDL the country's second publicly traded depository after Central Depository Services (CDSL), which was listed on the NSE in 2017.

The listing of NSDL is crucial in order to comply with Sebi's ownership norms. These regulations require that no entity can hold more than 15 per cent of the shareholding in a depository company.

NSDL's principal shareholders, IDBI Bank and the NSE, are required to reduce their stake in the company to comply with Sebi's rule. Currently, IDBI holds 26.10 per cent and NSE owns 24 per cent stake in NSDL, which exceeds the permissible limit.

NSDL is a Sebi-registered market infrastructure institution offering a wide range of products and services to the financial and securities markets in India. Following the introduction of the Depositories Act in 1996, it pioneered the dematerialisation of securities in India in November 1996.

ICICI Securities, Axis Capital, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India), IDBI Capital Markets & Securities, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors and SBI Capital Markets are the book-running lead managers to the issue.

Shares of NSDL are expected to list on August 6. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 30 Jul 2025 03:39 PM (IST)
