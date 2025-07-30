Stock Market Holidays August 2025: How Many Days Will BSE, NSE Stay Shut? Full List Here

The Indian stock markets will take a brief pause next month, with both the BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) scheduled to remain shut for 12 days in August 2025. In addition to regular weekends, markets will be closed for a total of 2 occasions in the month. This holiday calendar is issued by both the exchanges and can be used by traders to keep a track of market schedule and plan their activity accordingly.

According to the calendar issued by the NSE, trading activity will be halted on 15 August in observance of Independence Day. The second market closure will be on 27 August, when the country celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi.

Stock Market Holidays In August

Date Day Holiday August 2, 2025 Saturday Weekend Holiday August 3, 2025 Sunday Weekend Holiday August 9, 2025 Saturday Weekend Holiday August 10, 2025 Sunday Weekend Holiday August 15, 2025 Friday Independence Day August 16, 2025 Saturday Weekend Holiday August 17, 2025 Sunday Weekend Holiday August 23, 2025 Saturday Weekend Holiday August 24, 2025 Sunday Weekend Holiday August 27, 2025 Wednesday Ganesh Chaturthi August 30, 2025 Saturday Weekend Holiday August 31, 2025 Sunday Weekend Holiday

Upcoming Stock Market Holidays In 2025

The August schedule forms part of the broader list of market holidays for the rest of 2025. Following next month’s breaks, traders should also note upcoming closures on 2 October for Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/Dussehra, 21 October for Diwali Laxmi Pujan, 22 October for Balipratipada, 5 November for Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev, and 25 December for Christmas.

Market participants typically use these calendars to plan their trades, adjust portfolios, and manage settlements around non-trading days.

Impact on commodities and currency markets

It’s not just equities that will see a halt. The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) and currency derivatives markets will also stay closed on 15 and 27 August for the same holidays, ensuring a uniform market shutdown across key segments.

The schedule serves as an important reminder for investors to factor in these holidays when strategising trades or planning transactions, as settlement cycles and positions could be affected.

With the Independence Day and Ganesh Chaturthi holidays approaching, the August break offers investors a momentary pause before trading resumes its regular pace.