Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceStock Market Holidays August 2025: How Many Days Will BSE, NSE Stay Shut? Full List Here

Stock Market Holidays August 2025: How Many Days Will BSE, NSE Stay Shut? Full List Here

According to the holiday calendar issued by the NSE, trading activity will be halted on 15 August in observance of Independence Day.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 30 Jul 2025 02:12 PM (IST)

The Indian stock markets will take a brief pause next month, with both the BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) scheduled to remain shut for 12 days in August 2025. In addition to regular weekends, markets will be closed for a total of 2 occasions in the month. This holiday calendar is issued by both the exchanges and can be used by traders to keep a track of market schedule and plan their activity accordingly.

According to the calendar issued by the NSE, trading activity will be halted on 15 August in observance of Independence Day. The second market closure will be on 27 August, when the country celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi.

Stock Market Holidays In August

Date

Day

Holiday

 

August

2, 

2025

 

Saturday

 

 

Weekend Holiday

 

 

August

3, 

2025

 

Sunday

 

 

Weekend Holiday

 

 

August

9,

2025

 

Saturday

 

 

Weekend Holiday

 

August

10,

2025

 

Sunday

 

 

Weekend Holiday

 

August

15, 

2025

Friday

Independence Day

 

August

16,

2025

 

Saturday

 

 

Weekend Holiday

 

August

17,

 2025

 

Sunday

 

Weekend Holiday

 

August

23,

 2025

 

Saturday

 

 

Weekend Holiday

 

August

24, 

2025

 

Sunday

 

 

Weekend Holiday

 

August

27, 

2025

 

Wednesday

 

 

Ganesh Chaturthi

 

August

30, 

2025

 

Saturday

 

 

Weekend Holiday

 

August

31, 

2025

 

Sunday

 

 

Weekend Holiday

 

Upcoming Stock Market Holidays In 2025

The August schedule forms part of the broader list of market holidays for the rest of 2025. Following next month’s breaks, traders should also note upcoming closures on 2 October for Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/Dussehra, 21 October for Diwali Laxmi Pujan, 22 October for Balipratipada, 5 November for Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev, and 25 December for Christmas.

Market participants typically use these calendars to plan their trades, adjust portfolios, and manage settlements around non-trading days.

Also Read : Bank Holidays In August 2025: Banks To Close For 15 Days Next Month, Check RBI Calendar HERE

Impact on commodities and currency markets

It’s not just equities that will see a halt. The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) and currency derivatives markets will also stay closed on 15 and 27 August for the same holidays, ensuring a uniform market shutdown across key segments.

The schedule serves as an important reminder for investors to factor in these holidays when strategising trades or planning transactions, as settlement cycles and positions could be affected.

With the Independence Day and Ganesh Chaturthi holidays approaching, the August break offers investors a momentary pause before trading resumes its regular pace.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is a quick and dependable hand on the ABP Live English business desk. When she is not tracking markets and global economies, she spends her time reading murder mysteries, reimagined mythologies, and sipping coffee. She loves to travel and is yet to pick between mountains and beaches.
Read
Published at : 30 Jul 2025 02:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ganesh Chaturthi NSE Stock Market Holidays BSE. Stock Market Holiday Market Holidays Share Market Closed Trading Holidays Stock Market Holidays In August 2025 Independence Day Stock Market Holiday August 15 Trading Holiday August 27 Trading Holiday
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'They Took Tuitions From China': Jaishankar's 'China Gurus' Dig At Rahul, Jairam Ramesh
'They Took Tuitions From China': Jaishankar's 'China Gurus' Dig At Rahul, Jairam Ramesh
India
'Trump's Coiled Around Modi Like A Snake': Congress Tears Into PM's Silence On Ceasefire Claims
'Trump's Coiled Around Modi Like A Snake': Congress Tears Into PM's Silence On Ceasefire Claims
Cities
Delhi CA Dies By Suicide At Airbnb After Inhaling Helium Gas, Leaves Behind Note
Delhi CA Dies By Suicide At Airbnb After Inhaling Helium Gas, Leaves Behind Note
Cities
2 Terrorists Killed In Fresh Encounter After Operation Mahadev In J&K's Poonch
2 Terrorists Killed In Fresh Encounter After Operation Mahadev In J&K
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Russia’s Kamchatka Region Shaken by Strong 8.0 Earthquake; Tsunami Alert Extends to Japan and Alaska
Massive 8.7 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Russia; Widespread Tsunami Alert Issued Across Pacific
Breaking News: Powerful Earthquake Hits Russia's Kamchatka Region, Tsunami Alert Issued | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Rajya Sabha Debates Operation Sindoor As EAM Jaishankar And Leaders Set To Respond Today
Breaking: 4-Meter Tsunami Hits Russia’s Kamchatka After Quake, Global Alerts Issued Worldwide
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Karnataka Is On A Knife’s Edge And Rahul Gandhi Holds The Blade | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget