In a move set to put a smile on millions of faces ahead of the festive season, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a 3 percent hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) for central government employees and pensioners.

With this revision, the DA rate has risen from 55 percent to 58 percent of basic pay and pension, effective retrospectively from 1 July 2025.

The timing could not be better: arrears for July, August, and September will be credited alongside October salaries, essentially giving employees a timely pre-festive bonus.

What This Means for Your Wallet

For a government servant with a basic pay of Rs 30,000, the DA boost translates to an extra Rs 900 per month. Those earning Rs 40,000 will see their monthly pay rise by Rs 1,200. Over three months, the arrears add up to Rs 2,700–3,600, offering a nice boost for festive shopping, sweets, and celebrations.

In total, the revision is set to benefit around 48 lakh central employees and 68 lakh pensioners – more than 1.16 crore beneficiaries in all.

#WATCH | Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw says, "The Union Government has approved an increase in Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief by 3%, effective from July 1." pic.twitter.com/qvsO4a9IxR — ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2025

Why DA Is Revised Twice a Year

The DA and DR are revised biannually, in January and July, to compensate for inflation and rising living costs. These adjustments are linked to the All India Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (CPI-IW). While the calculations are done twice yearly, announcements often lag behind, with arrears making up for the delay.

The Last Hike Under the 7th Pay Commission

Interestingly, this 3 percent increase is expected to be the final revision under the 7th Pay Commission. The much-anticipated 8th Pay Commission is likely to roll out from January 2026, promising a fresh overhaul of government salaries and pensions.

For now, central employees and pensioners can celebrate early – their festive bonus has already arrived in their pay slips, ready to brighten up the Dussehra and Diwali season.