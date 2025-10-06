Dalal Street Sees Muted Start To Monday's Trade, Sensex, Nifty Marginally Higher

Indian stock markets started Monday morning on a mixed note. The BSE Sensex rang the opening bell near 81,270, jumping 66 points , while the NSE Nifty50 began trading at 24,926, clocking a rise of over 30 points., around 9:15 AM.

On the 30-share Sensex, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finserv, and HCL Tech stood among the gainers. Meanwhile, the laggards included Tata Motors, M&M, Titan, BEL, and Tata Steel.

In the broader markets, the Nifty Bank dominated and climbed 0.57 per cent. Sectorally, the Private Bank index stood out with gains of 0.67 per cent, while the Pharma index fell 0.55 per cent.

The benchmarks were trading on a firm note in today's pre-open session, with the Sensex climbing nearly 100 points to cross the 81,300 mark, while the Nifty edged up 32 points around 9:05 AM. Earlier in the morning, at around 7:45 AM, GIFT Nifty trends pointed to a mildly negative start, down 9.5 points or 0.04 per cent, with futures hovering near 24,960.50.

Q2 Earnings In Focus

Market sentiment this week is expected to be shaped by a mix of domestic macroeconomic data, corporate earnings, and global developments. According to analysts, the second-quarter results season will take centre stage as IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) kicks off the earnings calendar on October 9.

“Primary market activity is likely to remain robust with major IPOs from Tata Capital and LG Electronics lined up. On the macro front, the release of HSBC services and composite PMI, as well as banking sector loan and deposit growth data, will be closely tracked,” said Ajit Mishra, SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), who remained net sellers through September, will also be closely monitored. FPIs withdrew Rs 23,885 crore (approximately $2.7 billion) from Indian equities last month, taking year-to-date outflows to Rs 1.58 lakh crore ($17.6 billion).

IT Sector in Spotlight

Market watchers expect the upcoming TCS results and management commentary to set the tone for the broader IT sector, which is navigating a challenging environment marked by global layoffs, a steep $100,000 H-1B visa fee hike, and the proposed 25 per cent outsourcing tax by the Trump administration.

“The street will look for updates on the impact of tariffs and visa costs, hiring outlook, deal pipeline, discretionary tech spending, and AI-led initiatives,” said Ponmudi R, CEO, Enrich Money. “These cues could shape sentiment across the tech sector in the coming weeks.”

Globally, investors will turn their attention to key US economic data releases, including the FOMC meeting minutes, jobless claims, and consumer sentiment, especially as the ongoing government shutdown delays some federal reports. Meanwhile, movement in the rupee against the US dollar will also be watched, after the currency recently touched a record low.

Weekly Market Recap

In the previous holiday-shortened week, Indian equities ended on a positive note. The Sensex gained 780.71 points or 0.97 per cent, while the Nifty advanced 239.55 points or 0.97 per cent.

“After recent corrections, investor confidence was reinforced by the Reserve Bank of India’s optimistic growth outlook,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

With macroeconomic cues stabilising and the earnings season underway, investors are expected to adopt a stock-specific approach as market direction takes shape over the coming days.