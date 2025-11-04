Groww IPO 2025 Opens For Bidding: Check Price Band, Allotment Dates, And Grey Market Premium

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





India's primary market is abuzz with anticipation as the maiden offering from Groww's parent company, Billionbrains Garage Ventures, opens for public subscription today.

The Bengaluru-based investment platform's parent has raised more than Rs 2,984 crore from several anchor investors, just a day before its Rs 6,632 crore worth initial public offering (IPO) entered the markets.

IPO Structure, Price Band, And Key Details

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 1,060 crore and an Offer for Sale (OFS) of 55.72 crore shares by promoters and early investors. Founders Lalit Keshre, Harsh Jain, Neeraj Singh, and Ishan Bansal will each offload up to 1 million shares, a tiny portion of their holdings, accounting for only 0.07 per cent of the total equity.

The founders, who collectively own 27.97 per cent of Groww, have committed to a 20 per cent lock-in period of 18 months post-listing.

The OFS also includes share sales from early investors such as Peak XV Partners (formerly Sequoia Capital India), YC Holdings II, Ribbit Capital V, GW-E Ribbit Opportunity V, Internet Fund VI Pte Ltd, and Kauffman Fellows Fund.

The IPO opens to the public on November 4 and closes on November 7, with a price band of Rs 95–100 per share. The offering values the company at more than Rs 61,700 crore (approximately $7 billion).

Groww IPO GMP

According to IPOJi, the grey market price for the issue stood at Rs 15-16 apiece, clocking a premium of 15 per cent over the issue price. The grey market premium (GMP) reflects the additional amount investors are ready to pay over the IPO’s official issue price, offering an early insight into market sentiment ahead of the stock’s debut.

In essence, the GMP serves as an informal indicator of investor confidence. A higher GMP typically signals stronger demand and suggests that the company is likely to enjoy a healthy listing performance on the exchanges.

Anchor Round

The anchor book, according to a circular filed with the BSE, saw participation from 102 domestic and international funds, including the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, the Government of Singapore, the Monetary Authority of Singapore, Goldman Sachs, and Morgan Stanley.

Domestically, the IPO has drawn significant attention from mutual funds such as HDFC MF, SBI MF, Axis MF, Kotak Mahindra MF, Nippon India MF, Aditya Birla Sun Life MF, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, Motilal Oswal MF, Mirae Asset, and others. Out of the total anchor allocation, 17 domestic mutual funds collectively picked up nearly 46.6 per cent of the shares, amounting to 13.9 crore shares across 54 schemes.

Groww finalised the allotment of 29.84 crore shares at Rs 100 apiece, translating into a pre-IPO raise of Rs 2,984.5 crore.

Where the Money Will Go

The company plans to channel Rs 225 crore towards brand building and performance marketing, Rs 205 crore into its lending arm Groww Creditserv Technology Private Limited (GCS) to bolster its NBFC capital base, and Rs 167.5 crore into Groww Invest Tech Private Limited (GIT) for its margin trading facility.

Another Rs 152.5 crore will go towards strengthening cloud infrastructure, while the remaining funds will be earmarked for acquisitions and general corporate purposes.

Groww’s parent filed its draft papers in May through a confidential pre-filing route with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), receiving the regulator’s nod in August.

The confidential route, increasingly popular among Indian firms, allows companies to delay public disclosure of IPO details until closer to the offering, providing greater flexibility in timing and pricing.

