Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessUS Tariffs On Indian Exports: What Textile Companies Are Doing To Stay Competitive

US Tariffs On Indian Exports: What Textile Companies Are Doing To Stay Competitive

More and more domestic exporters are looking to Europe as a solution for their woes arising from soaring US tariffs. Trade talks between India and the EU have reached a critical phase.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 14 Oct 2025 01:24 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Indian textile exporters are increasingly turning their attention to Europe as they grapple with steep US tariffs of up to 50 per cent, industry executives revealed. 

The move comes after President Donald Trump doubled tariffs in August on Indian imports, placing India among the most heavily taxed trading partners and affecting goods ranging from garments and jewellery to shrimp, reported Reuters.

Citing a Mumbai-based garment exporter, the news agency highlighted that his company is prioritising diversification into European Union markets. An early trade agreement with the EU could provide a vital boost to shipments from India, he noted. 

Trade talks between India and the EU have reached a critical phase, with both sides working to meet a year-end target for signing a free trade pact.

EU: A Growing Market for India

Europe already stands as India’s largest trading partner for goods, with two-way trade reaching $137.5 billion in the fiscal year ending March 2024, a near 90 per cent increase over the past decade. 

To tap into this lucrative market, Indian exporters are stepping up efforts to meet stringent EU standards on chemicals, product labelling, and ethical sourcing.

Rahul Mehta, chief mentor of the Clothing Manufacturers Association of India, said exporters are upgrading production facilities to comply with these rigorous requirements. The focus is not just on accessing new markets but also on reducing dependence on the US, he added.

Discounts to Retain US Clients

While seeking new buyers in Europe, exporters are also offering discounts to retain existing US clients. Vijay Kumar Agarwal, chairman of the Mumbai-based Creative Group, explained that the company’s US exports account for 89 per cent of its total shipments.

"If US tariffs continue to bite, the company could lose 6,000 to 7,000 of its 15,000 workers," Agarwal warned. He added that, after six months, the firm may consider relocating production to Oman or neighbouring Bangladesh to mitigate losses.

Also read
Published at : 14 Oct 2025 01:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tariffs INDIA US Tariffs Textile Exports
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
'Will Not Get Up Till...': Miffed Gopal Mandal's Sit-In Outside Nitish Kumar's House For Bihar Election Ticket
Security Heightened Outside Nitish's House After Miffed JD (U) Leaders Protest For Bihar Election Ticket
World
Nepalese Student Bipin Joshi, Held Hostage By Hamas, Confirmed Dead
Nepalese Student Bipin Joshi, Held Hostage By Hamas, Confirmed Dead
Election 2025
Bihar RJD Faces Confusion As Symbols Distributed To Candidates By Lalu Withdrawn After Tejashwi’s Return
Bihar RJD Faces Confusion As Symbols Distributed To Candidates By Lalu Withdrawn After Tejashwi’s Return
India
J&K: 2 Terrorists Killed Along LoC In Kupwara, Search Operations Underway
J&K: 2 Terrorists Killed Along LoC In Kupwara, Search Operations Underway
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Young Muslim Devotee from Prayagraj Prays for Premanand Maharaj During Umrah Trip
Chaos in Chhattisgarh and Bihar: Sapna Chaudhary Concert Violence and Ticket Dispute in Samastipur
Panna Tiger Reserve: Vaccination Drive For Village Dogs Aims To Protect Royal Tigers
BMC Election: I Love Deva Bhau And I Love Bulldozer Baba Posters Spark Buzz In Andheri
Noida Parking Row Turns Violent: Youth Injured As Car Rams Into Bystander
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Business
ABP Live Business
Crypto Is About Ownership. So Why Are We Still Getting Custody Wrong?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget