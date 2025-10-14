At the time of ongoing economic uncertainty and market swings, gold continues to be a go-to asset for those seeking financial security and long-term wealth preservation.
Explorer
Gold Prices Shine Ahead Of Dhanteras, Check Gold Rates Today In Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, More Cities
Gold Rate Today: Gold Price (22K per gram) in India today stands at Rs 11,810 in Delhi, Rs 11,795 in Mumbai, and Rs 11,800 in Ahmedabad
Gold Price Today: India, the world’s second-largest gold consumer after China, relies mainly on imports, with recycled gold forming only a small part of supply. Since gold is priced in US dollars, rupee-dollar fluctuations directly affect domestic costs.
Local prices are higher than global rates due to import duties, GST, and state levies, raising the cost of jewellery and bullion. Globally, gold responds to bond yields, central bank policies, and investor sentiment. Its safe-haven appeal boosts demand during financial or geopolitical uncertainty.
Here Are The Latest Gold Rates Across 10 Major Cities In India:
Gold Rate In Chennai Today
The current gold rates in Chennai stand at Rs 11,825 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 12,900 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Bengaluru Today
The current gold rates in Bengaluru stand at Rs 11,795 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 12,868 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Mumbai Today
The current gold rates in Mumbai stand at Rs 11,795 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 12,868 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Pune Today
The current gold rates in Pune stand at Rs 11,795 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 12,868 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Kolkata Today
The current gold rates in Kolkata stand at Rs 11,795 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 12,868 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Ahmedabad Today
The current gold rates in Ahmedabad stand at Rs 11,800 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 12,873 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Hyderabad Today
The current gold rates in Hyderabad stand at Rs 11,795 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 12,868 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Indore Today
The current gold rates in Indore stand at Rs 11,800 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 12,873 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Lucknow Today
The current gold rates in Lucknow stand at Rs 11,810 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 12,883 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Follow Business News on ABP Live for more latest stories and trending topics. Watch breaking news and top headlines online on ABP News LIVE TV
Read more
Advertisement
Top Headlines
World
Nepalese Student Bipin Joshi, Held Hostage By Hamas, Confirmed Dead
Election 2025
Bihar RJD Faces Confusion As Symbols Distributed To Candidates By Lalu Withdrawn After Tejashwi’s Return
India
J&K: 2 Terrorists Killed Along LoC In Kupwara, Search Operations Underway
Cricket
KL Rahul's 58 Drives India To Test Victory Over West Indies, Series Ends 2-0
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Ranjit Kumar
Opinion
Advertisement