Gold Prices Shine Ahead Of Dhanteras, Check Gold Rates Today In Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, More Cities

Gold Prices Shine Ahead Of Dhanteras, Check Gold Rates Today In Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, More Cities

Gold Rate Today: Gold Price (22K per gram) in India today stands at Rs 11,810 in Delhi, Rs 11,795 in Mumbai, and Rs 11,800 in Ahmedabad

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 14 Oct 2025 12:26 PM (IST)
Gold Price Today: India, the world’s second-largest gold consumer after China, relies mainly on imports, with recycled gold forming only a small part of supply. Since gold is priced in US dollars, rupee-dollar fluctuations directly affect domestic costs.

Local prices are higher than global rates due to import duties, GST, and state levies, raising the cost of jewellery and bullion. Globally, gold responds to bond yields, central bank policies, and investor sentiment. Its safe-haven appeal boosts demand during financial or geopolitical uncertainty.

Here Are The Latest Gold Rates Across 10 Major Cities In India:

Gold Rate In Delhi Today
 
The current gold rates in Delhi stand at Rs 11,810 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 12,883 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Chennai Today

The current gold rates in Chennai stand at Rs 11,825 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 12,900 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Bengaluru Today

The current gold rates in Bengaluru stand at Rs 11,795 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 12,868 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Mumbai Today

The current gold rates in Mumbai stand at Rs 11,795 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 12,868 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Pune Today

The current gold rates in Pune stand at Rs 11,795 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 12,868 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Kolkata Today

The current gold rates in Kolkata stand at Rs 11,795 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 12,868 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Ahmedabad Today

The current gold rates in Ahmedabad stand at Rs 11,800 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 12,873 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Hyderabad Today

The current gold rates in Hyderabad stand at Rs 11,795 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 12,868 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Indore Today

The current gold rates in Indore stand at Rs 11,800 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 12,873 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Lucknow Today

The current gold rates in Lucknow stand at Rs 11,810 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 12,883 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

At the time of ongoing economic uncertainty and market swings, gold continues to be a go-to asset for those seeking financial security and long-term wealth preservation.

Published at : 14 Oct 2025 12:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Price Today Gold Rate Gold Rate Today Gold Rates India Gold Rate News
