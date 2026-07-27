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English NewsBusinessPersonal FinanceGold Silver Rate Today (July 27): Metals Soar, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More

Gold Silver Rate Today (July 27): Metals Soar, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More

Gold and silver prices traded higher on July 27 as oil prices crashed and US-Iran ceasefire encouraged market sentiment. Check the latest 24K, 22K gold and silver rates in Delhi, Chennai, and more.

Written By : Sakshi Arora |  Updated at : 27 Jul 2026 01:56 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Gold and silver prices advanced on Monday across markets.
  • MCX gold gained 0.75%, silver 1.22%; global rates also rose.
  • Weaker US dollar and easing inflation concerns boosted sentiment.

Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver prices advanced on Monday, extending gains in both domestic and international markets as a softer US dollar and easing inflation concerns improved investor sentiment towards precious metals.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), August gold futures opened at Rs 1,43,575 per 10 grams, compared with the previous close of Rs 1,43,106. By around 12:10 pm, the contract had climbed to Rs 1,44,173 per 10 grams, up Rs 1,067 or 0.75 per cent. During the session, the yellow metal touched an intraday high of Rs 1,44,230, marking a gain of nearly 0.8 per cent.

Silver also traded firmly higher. September futures on the MCX rose to an intraday high of Rs 2,24,955 per kg, up 1.26 per cent. At the last count, the contract was quoted at Rs 2,24,844 per kg, an increase of Rs 2,706 or 1.22 per cent over the previous close.

In overseas markets, bullion prices also moved higher. Spot gold gained around 1 per cent to trade near $4,100 per ounce, while spot silver rose nearly 1 per cent to around $59 per ounce.

Market participants attributed the rebound to a weaker US dollar and improving risk sentiment after the suspension of hostilities between the US and Iran reduced concerns over energy supply disruptions. The sharp fall in crude oil prices eased inflation worries, while the dollar index slipped to around 101.2, making dollar-priced commodities such as gold and silver more attractive to overseas buyers.

Although gold is widely regarded as a hedge against inflation, expectations that interest rates could remain elevated have continued to restrict stronger gains. Higher borrowing costs reduce the appeal of non-yielding assets such as bullion, keeping investor enthusiasm in check.

A softer US dollar, however, has provided fresh support by making precious metals less expensive for buyers using other currencies, helping improve demand in global markets.

Analysts remain cautiously optimistic about the near-term outlook for both metals.

For MCX gold, immediate resistance is seen in the Rs 1,45,500-Rs 1,46,000 range, while support lies between Rs 1,43,500 and Rs 1,43,000. A sustained move above the resistance zone could strengthen the ongoing recovery.

For MCX silver, analysts see immediate resistance at Rs 2,26,000-Rs 2,26,500 per kg, followed by Rs 2,28,000-Rs 2,28,500. On the downside, support is placed in the Rs 2,23,000-Rs 2,22,300 range. They said silver needs to hold above current levels and break through the immediate resistance band to build further upward momentum.

Also Read : Commercial LPG Crisis Takes Toll On Restaurants As Zomato Partner Base Falls

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On July 27

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,604

22 Karat- 13,385

18 Karat- 10,954

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram) 

24 Karat - 14,586

22 Karat- 13,370

18 Karat- 11,185

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,589

22 Karat- 13,370

18 Karat- 10,939

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,589

22 Karat- 13,370

18 Karat- 10,939

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,589

22 Karat- 13,370

18 Karat- 10,939

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,589

22 Karat- 13,370

18 Karat- 10,939

City 24k Gold Per Gram 22k Gold Per Gram 18k Gold Per Gram
Gold Rate in Hyderabad 14,589 13,370 10,939
Gold Rate in Ahmedabad 14,594 13,375 10,944
Gold Rate in Indore 14,594 13,375 10,944
Gold Rate in Lucknow 14,604 13,385 10,954
Gold Rate in Coimbatore 14,586 13,370 11,185
Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar 14,589 13,370 10,939
Gold Rate in Mysore 14,589 13,370 10,939
Gold Rate in Kanpur 14,604 13,385 10,954
Gold Rate in Salem 14,586 13,370 11,185
Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam 14,589 13,370 10,939
Gold Rate in Vijayawada 14,589 13,370 10,939
Gold Rate in Patna 14,594 13,375 10,944

Also Read : IDFC First Bank Share Price Jumps Over 8% After Record Q1 FY27 Profit, Loans And Margins Grow

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On July 27

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 240 per gram and Rs 240,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 240 per gram and Rs 240,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 240 per gram and Rs 240,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 240 per gram and Rs 240,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 240 per gram and Rs 240,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 240 per gram and Rs 240,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City Per Gram Per KG
Silver Rate in Hyderabad 240 240,000
Silver Rate in Ahmedabad 240 240,000
Silver Rate in Indore 240 240,000
Silver Rate in Lucknow 240 240,000
Silver Rate in Coimbatore 240 240,000
Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar 240 240,000
Silver Rate in Mysore 240 240,000
Silver Rate in Kanpur 240 240,000
Silver Rate in Salem 240 240,000
Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam 240 240,000
Silver Rate in Vijayawada 240 240,000
Silver Rate in Patna 240 240,000

 

Frequently Asked Questions

How did gold and silver prices perform on Monday?

Gold and silver prices advanced on Monday in both domestic and international markets. This was driven by a softer US dollar and easing inflation concerns.

What factors contributed to the rise in precious metal prices?

A weaker US dollar, improving risk sentiment due to suspended US-Iran hostilities, and falling crude oil prices easing inflation worries were key factors.

How much did August gold futures gain on MCX?

August gold futures on the MCX climbed to Rs 1,44,173 per 10 grams, gaining Rs 1,067 or 0.75% from its previous close.

What was the increase for September silver futures on MCX?

September silver futures on MCX rose by Rs 2,706 or 1.22% over its previous close, reaching Rs 2,24,844 per kg.

How does a weaker US dollar influence gold and silver prices?

A weaker US dollar makes dollar-priced commodities like gold and silver more attractive. This is because they become less expensive for buyers using other currencies.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 27 Jul 2026 01:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Price Today Silver Price Today Silver Rate Today Silver Rate Live Updates 22 Carat Gold Price India 24 Carat Gold Price India City-wise Gold Rates Chennai Mumbai Delhi 18 Carat Gold Price India Gold Price Rise Today Reasons Gold Price Today 22 June 2026 Gold Price Today July 27 2026
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