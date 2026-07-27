Gold and silver prices advanced on Monday in both domestic and international markets. This was driven by a softer US dollar and easing inflation concerns.
Gold Silver Rate Today (July 27): Metals Soar, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More
Gold and silver prices traded higher on July 27 as oil prices crashed and US-Iran ceasefire encouraged market sentiment. Check the latest 24K, 22K gold and silver rates in Delhi, Chennai, and more.
- Gold and silver prices advanced on Monday across markets.
- MCX gold gained 0.75%, silver 1.22%; global rates also rose.
- Weaker US dollar and easing inflation concerns boosted sentiment.
Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver prices advanced on Monday, extending gains in both domestic and international markets as a softer US dollar and easing inflation concerns improved investor sentiment towards precious metals.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), August gold futures opened at Rs 1,43,575 per 10 grams, compared with the previous close of Rs 1,43,106. By around 12:10 pm, the contract had climbed to Rs 1,44,173 per 10 grams, up Rs 1,067 or 0.75 per cent. During the session, the yellow metal touched an intraday high of Rs 1,44,230, marking a gain of nearly 0.8 per cent.
Silver also traded firmly higher. September futures on the MCX rose to an intraday high of Rs 2,24,955 per kg, up 1.26 per cent. At the last count, the contract was quoted at Rs 2,24,844 per kg, an increase of Rs 2,706 or 1.22 per cent over the previous close.
In overseas markets, bullion prices also moved higher. Spot gold gained around 1 per cent to trade near $4,100 per ounce, while spot silver rose nearly 1 per cent to around $59 per ounce.
Market participants attributed the rebound to a weaker US dollar and improving risk sentiment after the suspension of hostilities between the US and Iran reduced concerns over energy supply disruptions. The sharp fall in crude oil prices eased inflation worries, while the dollar index slipped to around 101.2, making dollar-priced commodities such as gold and silver more attractive to overseas buyers.
Although gold is widely regarded as a hedge against inflation, expectations that interest rates could remain elevated have continued to restrict stronger gains. Higher borrowing costs reduce the appeal of non-yielding assets such as bullion, keeping investor enthusiasm in check.
A softer US dollar, however, has provided fresh support by making precious metals less expensive for buyers using other currencies, helping improve demand in global markets.
Analysts remain cautiously optimistic about the near-term outlook for both metals.
For MCX gold, immediate resistance is seen in the Rs 1,45,500-Rs 1,46,000 range, while support lies between Rs 1,43,500 and Rs 1,43,000. A sustained move above the resistance zone could strengthen the ongoing recovery.
For MCX silver, analysts see immediate resistance at Rs 2,26,000-Rs 2,26,500 per kg, followed by Rs 2,28,000-Rs 2,28,500. On the downside, support is placed in the Rs 2,23,000-Rs 2,22,300 range. They said silver needs to hold above current levels and break through the immediate resistance band to build further upward momentum.
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Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On July 27
Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 14,604
22 Karat- 13,385
18 Karat- 10,954
Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 14,586
22 Karat- 13,370
18 Karat- 11,185
Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 14,589
22 Karat- 13,370
18 Karat- 10,939
Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 14,589
22 Karat- 13,370
18 Karat- 10,939
Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 14,589
22 Karat- 13,370
18 Karat- 10,939
Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 14,589
22 Karat- 13,370
18 Karat- 10,939
|City
|24k Gold Per Gram
|22k Gold Per Gram
|18k Gold Per Gram
|Gold Rate in Hyderabad
|14,589
|13,370
|10,939
|Gold Rate in Ahmedabad
|14,594
|13,375
|10,944
|Gold Rate in Indore
|14,594
|13,375
|10,944
|Gold Rate in Lucknow
|14,604
|13,385
|10,954
|Gold Rate in Coimbatore
|14,586
|13,370
|11,185
|Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar
|14,589
|13,370
|10,939
|Gold Rate in Mysore
|14,589
|13,370
|10,939
|Gold Rate in Kanpur
|14,604
|13,385
|10,954
|Gold Rate in Salem
|14,586
|13,370
|11,185
|Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam
|14,589
|13,370
|10,939
|Gold Rate in Vijayawada
|14,589
|13,370
|10,939
|Gold Rate in Patna
|14,594
|13,375
|10,944
Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On July 27
Silver Price In Delhi Today
The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 240 per gram and Rs 240,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Chennai Today
The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 240 per gram and Rs 240,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Bengaluru Today
The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 240 per gram and Rs 240,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Mumbai Today
The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 240 per gram and Rs 240,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Pune Today
The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 240 per gram and Rs 240,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Kolkata Today
The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 240 per gram and Rs 240,000 per kg.
Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities
|City
|Per Gram
|Per KG
|Silver Rate in Hyderabad
|240
|240,000
|Silver Rate in Ahmedabad
|240
|240,000
|Silver Rate in Indore
|240
|240,000
|Silver Rate in Lucknow
|240
|240,000
|Silver Rate in Coimbatore
|240
|240,000
|Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar
|240
|240,000
|Silver Rate in Mysore
|240
|240,000
|Silver Rate in Kanpur
|240
|240,000
|Silver Rate in Salem
|240
|240,000
|Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam
|240
|240,000
|Silver Rate in Vijayawada
|240
|240,000
|Silver Rate in Patna
|240
|240,000
Frequently Asked Questions
How did gold and silver prices perform on Monday?
What factors contributed to the rise in precious metal prices?
A weaker US dollar, improving risk sentiment due to suspended US-Iran hostilities, and falling crude oil prices easing inflation worries were key factors.
How much did August gold futures gain on MCX?
August gold futures on the MCX climbed to Rs 1,44,173 per 10 grams, gaining Rs 1,067 or 0.75% from its previous close.
What was the increase for September silver futures on MCX?
September silver futures on MCX rose by Rs 2,706 or 1.22% over its previous close, reaching Rs 2,24,844 per kg.
How does a weaker US dollar influence gold and silver prices?
A weaker US dollar makes dollar-priced commodities like gold and silver more attractive. This is because they become less expensive for buyers using other currencies.