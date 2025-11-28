Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Indian IT Turning A Corner? Deal Wins Surge Even As Growth Stays Muted

Indian IT Turning A Corner? Deal Wins Surge Even As Growth Stays Muted

The global IT services industry reported 3.8 per cent year-on-year revenue growth in USD terms during the September quarter, slightly lower than the 4.3 per cent growth seen in the June quarter.

By : IANS | Updated at : 28 Nov 2025 01:30 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

India’s IT sector is showing early signs of a gradual recovery, with deal wins improving and revenue outlook stabilising, a new report said on Friday.

The report, released by BNP Paribas India, highlights that while Indian IT companies continued to lag global peers in revenue growth during the September 2025 quarter, their performance in securing new deals remained strong, signalling a healthier pipeline for the coming quarters.

According to the findings, the global IT services industry reported 3.8 per cent year-on-year revenue growth in USD terms during the September quarter, slightly lower than the 4.3 per cent growth seen in the June quarter.

However, India-based IT firms grew only 1.2 per cent in constant currency.

This slower pace was partly due to stronger performances by global players such as Accenture, EPAM and ADP, along with the euro’s appreciation against the dollar.

Among industries, BFSI led revenue growth with 7.9 per cent year-on-year expansion, while verticals like retail, manufacturing, and energy also performed well.

Communications remained the weakest segment. Region-wise, revenue from the Americas grew 4 per cent, slightly slower than before, while Europe showed a stronger recovery with 4.3 per cent growth.

The report, led by analyst Kumar Rakesh is based on an analysis of quarterly results from 24 major IT services companies across India, the Americas, and Europe.

This sample includes 13 Indian firms and reflects broad global industry trends.

Despite slower revenue expansion, the report points to improving business sentiment.

The firm’s outlook index, based on management commentary, suggests that project delays bottomed out in the June quarter, and companies are now seeing better visibility on deal signings.

Margins have also improved modestly due to higher productivity, better utilisation, and lower attrition levels.

Headcount increased slightly, but productivity gains helped offset cost pressures.

The report adds that Indian IT companies outperformed global peers in total contract value (TCV) of deals signed during the quarter.

Vendor consolidation trends continued, with top clients contributing a larger share of revenue across major firms.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 28 Nov 2025 01:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tech IT Industry Indian IT Industry
