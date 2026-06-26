India-UK CETA Comes Into Force On July 15, What It Means For Businesses And Workers

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India-UK CETA, DCC agreements commence July 15, 2026.

CETA boosts bilateral trade, deepens economic cooperation.

DCC prevents double social security contributions for workers.

The India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) and the Double Contribution Convention (DCC) will come into effect on July 15, 2026, paving the way for deeper economic cooperation between the two countries, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said.

Sharing details of his meeting with the UK's Secretary of State and Labour MP for Hove & Portslade, Peter Kyle, in London, Goyal said the two sides discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral trade and economic ties following the signing of the India-UK CETA.

In a post on X, the minister said he held "meaningful discussions" with Kyle to explore fresh opportunities for expanding India-UK economic and trade cooperation.

"We remain committed to fostering an ecosystem that promotes innovation, investment and holistic growth for both nations," Goyal said, referring to the implementation of the CETA and the DCC from July 15, reported ANI.

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CETA aims to strengthen trade ties

The India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement is intended to boost bilateral trade, improve market access and deepen cooperation across the goods and services sectors.

According to Goyal, the agreement reflects the commitment of both countries to promote innovation, investment and long-term economic growth through closer collaboration.

The Double Contribution Convention is expected to facilitate business and trade by ensuring that employees moving between India and the UK, along with their employers, are required to make social security contributions in only one country at a time.

The convention also allows employees on temporary assignments abroad to continue contributing to the social security system of their home country, helping prevent disruptions or fragmentation of their social security records and benefits.

The DCC is a form of Social Security Agreement (SSA) that coordinates social security contributions between the two countries. It does not affect eligibility for social security benefits, including the State Pension, nor does it change the existing rules governing access to such benefits.

The agreement also includes provisions for "detached workers", allowing employees temporarily posted overseas to continue making social security contributions exclusively in their home country for a specified maximum period. Once the convention comes into effect, the existing 52-week exemption period will be extended reciprocally to 60 months, eliminating the requirement for double social security contributions for eligible workers.

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