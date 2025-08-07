India Records Sharp 47% Rise In Electronics Exports In April-June FY26: Report

India's electronics exports surged over 47 per cent year-on-year to USD 12.4 billion in the first quarter of fiscal year 2025-26, driven by a robust performance in the mobile phone segment, according to data from the India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA).

The country's electronics exports stood at USD 8.43 billion in the April-June period last year, the industry body said in a statement on Thursday.

Mobile phones were the standout performer, with exports growing by 55 per cent from USD 4.9 billion in Q1 FY25 to an estimated USD 7.6 billion in Q1 FY26.

The non-mobile electronics segment rose 37 per cent to USD 4.8 billion from USD 3.53 billion in the corresponding period a year ago.

Key products in the non-mobile electronics category include solar modules, switching and routing apparatus, charger adapters and parts, and other components.

"This is a strategic national achievement. Now begins the real climb towards global competitiveness, sustainability, and deeper value addition.

"Other product segments in electronics have also shown significant growth, such as solar modules, networking equipment, chargers, and components are gaining traction. We must now accelerate their expansion. We need IT hardware, wearables, hearables, and consumer electronics exports to rise sharply," ICEA Chairman Pankaj Mohindroo said.

Total electronics exports increased from USD 29.1 billion in FY24 to USD 38.6 billion in FY25. With the current momentum, ICEA projects that electronics exports for the full fiscal year 2026 are expected to be in the range of USD 46-50 billion.

Over the past decade, total electronics production in India has grown from USD 31 billion in FY15 to USD 133 billion in FY25.

"It is more important than ever to build an indigenous supply chain. We need globally competitive Indian brands and Indian champions across the entire value chain from components and sub-assemblies to final products. This is the path to long-term sovereignty in electronics," Mohindroo added.

