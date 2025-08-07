India, Brazil Hit With Steepest US Tariff Rate Of 50%; Here's What Other Countries Got

India has joined Brazil at the top of the global tariff chart after the United States, under President Donald Trump, imposed an additional 25 per cent import duty on Indian goods. The new hike, announced via an executive order on Wednesday, brings the total import levy on Indian exports to 50 per cent, the highest currently applied to any US trading partner.

The revised duty regime, which begins on August 7, affects 69 countries and was unveiled just hours before the initial deadline of 12:01 am EDT on Friday. The move is part of Washington’s broader effort to penalise nations continuing trade relations with Russia, specifically, oil imports.

“I find that the Government of India is currently directly or indirectly importing Russian Federation oil. Accordingly... articles of India imported into the customs territory of the United States shall be subject to an additional ad valorem rate of duty of 25 percent,” the executive order stated.

India, Brazil Lead Global Tariff Rankings

Following the hike, India and Brazil now share the top spot in the US tariff rankings at 50 per cent each. Brazil was previously subjected to a 10 per cent reciprocal duty, but a further 40 per cent penalty tied to the prosecution of former President Jair Bolsonaro raised its total levy to match India's.

The updated tariff chart shows the top affected nations as:

India – 50 per cent

Brazil – 50 per cent

Syria – 41 per cent

Laos & Myanmar – 40 per cent each

Switzerland – 39 per cent

Canada, Serbia, Iraq – 35 per cent each

China – 30 per cent

India now also holds the highest US-imposed tariffs among key American allies and South Asian peers.

Negotiation Window Still Open

While the hike is set to come into effect on August 7, Washington has left a 21-day window open for negotiation. This temporary grace period could allow India and the US to revisit the terms, though the scope for a reversal remains uncertain.

India Tops Tariffs Among Key Asian Competitors

The new US tariff structure places India well above other South and Southeast Asian countries in terms of trade penalties. For comparison:

Vietnam, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Taiwan – 20 per cent

Pakistan, Philippines – 19 per cent

EU, Japan, South Korea – 15 per cent

Notably, the European Union, South Korea, and Japan have struck trade deals with the US, shielding them from harsher duties.