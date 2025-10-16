Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessWhy India's Pension System Is Ranked Among The Worst In The World And What Can Be Done About It

Why India's Pension System Is Ranked Among The Worst In The World And What Can Be Done About It

The Mercer CFA Institute Global Pension Index assesses retirement systems based on three core pillars: adequacy, sustainability, and integrity.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 16 Oct 2025 01:26 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

India's pension framework has been ranked among the worst globally, according to the 2025 Mercer CFA Institute Global Pension Index. The Index, now in its 17th year, evaluates retirement systems across 52 countries, representing 65 per cent of the world's population.

What the Index Measures

The Mercer CFA Institute Global Pension Index assesses retirement systems based on three core pillars: adequacy, sustainability, and integrity. These pillars carry respective weights of 40 per cent, 35 per cent, and 25 per cent.

Adequacy examines whether individuals can expect sufficient retirement income for a dignified post-work life. Sustainability measures whether systems can endure demographic and economic pressures while continuing to deliver benefits. Integrity assesses the robustness of regulatory frameworks that underpin long-term trust and reliability.

Where Does India's Pension System Stand?

With an overall score of 43.8, India remains in the D-grade category, highlighting serious concerns about the adequacy, sustainability, and integrity of its pension system.

The sub-index scores further reveal significant gaps: adequacy at 34.7, sustainability at 43.8, and integrity at 58.4. While regulatory stability and system governance show relative strength, the capacity to provide meaningful retirement income and long-term financial security remains a critical challenge.


Why India's Pension System Is Ranked Among The Worst In The World And What Can Be Done About It

India's Pension Structure And Why It Scored Last

India's retirement income system comprises an earnings-related employee pension scheme, the defined contribution (DC) Employee Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), and supplementary employer-managed DC schemes, the report explained.

 Government initiatives under the universal social security programme aim to cover the unorganised sector, but coverage remains limited, the analysis highlighted. The combination of these schemes has not yet produced a robust or inclusive system, contributing to India's low ranking, it added.

The Index highlights that India's overall score decreased slightly from 44.0 in 2024 to 43.8 in 2025, largely due to the addition of a new question in the sustainability sub-index. 

Key factors impacting the score include limited coverage for unorganised workers, inadequate support for the poorest elderly, and insufficient mechanisms to preserve benefits exclusively for retirement purposes. Despite relative regulatory stability, these systemic gaps hinder adequacy and sustainability.

What Can India Do To Improve?

The report provides clear recommendations to enhance India’s pension system. Experts suggest:

  • Introducing a minimum level of support for the poorest aged individuals.
  • Expanding coverage for the unorganised workforce to increase accumulated retirement assets.
  • Implementing a minimum access age to ensure benefits serve their intended purpose.
  • Strengthening regulatory requirements for private pension schemes to enhance long-term reliability.

Netherlands Tops The Index

In comparison, the Netherlands leads with an A-grade score of 85.4, reflecting a highly structured, sustainable, and inclusive pension system. India’s low ranking underscores the urgent need for comprehensive reforms to provide economic security for its ageing population.

Pension reform is a complex balancing act, requiring governments, employers, and pension providers to align interests across generations and income levels. 

For India, immediate focus on coverage, adequacy, and sustainability could gradually transform a fragmented system into one capable of delivering reliable and equitable retirement outcomes.

Also read

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is a quick and dependable hand on the ABP Live English business desk. When she is not tracking markets and global economies, she spends her time reading murder mysteries, reimagined mythologies, and sipping coffee. She loves to travel and is yet to pick between mountains and beaches.
Read
Published at : 16 Oct 2025 01:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
Retirement Pension EPFO INDIA Mercer CFA Institute Global Pension Index Global Pension Index
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Rahul Gandhi Accuses PM Modi Of Being ‘Frightened’ Of US Prez: 'Allows Trump To Decide..'
Rahul Gandhi Accuses PM Modi Of Being ‘Frightened’ Of US Prez: 'Allows Trump To Decide..'
Election 2025
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: JDU Releases Second List Of 44 Candidates, Completes NDA Seat-Sharing
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: JDU Releases Second List Of 44 Candidates, Completes NDA Seat-Sharing
World
‘He Loves Trump’: Donald Trump Says PM Modi Assured Him India Will Stop Buying Russian Oil
‘He Loves Trump’: Donald Trump Says PM Modi Assured Him India Will Stop Buying Russian Oil
Election 2025
Bihar Elections: BJP Releases Third List Of Candidates-Check Names
Bihar Elections: BJP Releases Third List Of Candidates-Check Names
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Elections: Samrat Chaudhary Files Nomination from Tarapur, BJP Heavyweight
Bihar Election: JDU Releases Second List, Key Leaders Miss Out
Bihar Election: Seat Dispute Persists in Mahagathbandhan, VIP Mukesh Sahani’s Press Meet Postponed
Breaking: Multiple Incidents — Mandsaur Video Case, Chhindwara Theft, Gurgaon Crash
Bihar Polls: NDA Announces Candidates On 227 Seats, Mahagathbandhan Talks Continue
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Battle For Bengal's Soul: 2026 Election Could Redefine India's Political Map
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget