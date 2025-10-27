India Maritime Week 2025: Adani Ports Bets On Make-In-India Shipbuilding With New MoUs

At the ongoing India Maritime Week (IMW) 2025 in Mumbai, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. (APSEZ) is showcasing its contributions to India’s blue economy and sustainable port development. The event, organised by the Indian Ports Association (IPA) under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, is being held at the Bombay Exhibition Centre from October 27–31.

The conference brings together more than one lakh delegates, 500 exhibitors, and participants from over 100 countries to discuss future directions for the global maritime economy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend the event on October 29, followed by the Global Maritime CEO Forum.

APSEZ, India’s largest port developer and operator, is highlighting its work across technology integration, domestic manufacturing, inclusion, and sustainability. Its pavilion at the event outlines how these factors contribute to the government’s broader goal of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and align with national initiatives such as Sagarmala and Maritime Vision 2030.

MoUs Focus on Marine Services and Domestic Manufacturing

During IMW 2025, APSEZ said it will be signing a series of Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with government bodies and port authorities aimed at strengthening India’s port infrastructure and shipbuilding capabilities.

Under its Harbour Business, the company will sign:

An agreement with the Mumbai Port Authority (MBPA) for the supply and charter hire of six ASTDS tugs for seven years and one Green Tug under the Green Tug Transition Programme (GTTP) for 15 years.

A charter hire agreement with VO Chidambaranar Port Authority (VOCPA), Tuticorin, for two harbour tugs for seven years.

A contract with Chennai Port Authority (ChPA) for one 60 TBP Escort Tug Vessel.

A long-term MoU with the Directorate General of Shipping (DGS) for the construction of 12 tugboats, to be signed in the presence of the Prime Minister.

In addition, APSEZ will sign an MoU for the construction of a self-propelled grab dredger, marking a step toward localised dredging capability. Further agreements will cover new and ongoing port projects at Vadhvan, Haldia, Dighi, and Vizhinjam LNG bunkering.

Operational Expansion and Training Initiatives

From a single port operation in Mundra, Gujarat, APSEZ has expanded to 15 ports across India and four overseas, supported by 12 multimodal logistics parks, 132 rakes, and a fleet of over 5,000 vehicles. The company currently handles around one-fourth of India’s total cargo, making it the country’s largest integrated transport utility.

APSEZ’s pavilion at IMW 2025 is centred around four themes: Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Women Empowerment, AI-powered Logistics, and Impact. One of the technical highlights is the unveiling of India’s first Trailing Suction Hopper Dredger (TSHD) simulator, developed indigenously by ARI Simulation under the Make-in-India initiative.

The company has also prioritised workforce development through its training arm, Adani Skills & Education (ASE). Over the past two years, it has trained more than 8,000 youth in port and logistics operations with full placement. Its Karma Shiksha programme, India’s first NCVET-accredited diploma in Ports & Logistics, combines classroom learning with field experience.

At Vizhinjam Port in Kerala, APSEZ has deployed India’s first women quay crane operators, representing a step toward gender inclusion in maritime operations.

Sustainability and Global Presence

India’s blue economy, which contributes about 4 per cent to the national GDP (approximately $13.2 billion), is gaining significance through growth in fisheries, coastal tourism, renewable energy, and port logistics. The government’s focus on sustainability, backed by 100 per cent FDI in port infrastructure and programmes such as Harit Sagar Guidelines and the GTTP, has led private players like APSEZ to adopt cleaner technologies.

The company has incorporated renewable power use, electrified cranes, wastewater recycling, and carbon-neutral operations across select terminals.

Globally, APSEZ operates in Haifa (Israel), Colombo (Sri Lanka), Queensland (Australia), and Dar es Salaam (Tanzania), contributing to India’s SAGAR Vision (Security and Growth for All in the Region).

As India continues to expand its maritime capabilities, APSEZ’s agreements and operational focus at IMW 2025 reflect the industry’s broader shift toward domestic capacity building, sustainability, and regional cooperation.