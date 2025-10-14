Google, Adani Join Forces To Build India's Largest AI & Green Energy Hub In Visakhapatnam

Adani Enterprises and Google have announced a partnership to establish the country’s largest AI data centre campus in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. The project will be developed through AdaniConneX, a joint venture between Adani Enterprises and EdgeConneX.

The upcoming Google AI Hub is part of a massive USD 15 billion investment planned over five years (2026–2030). The initiative will combine gigawatt-scale data centre operations with a robust subsea cable network and a green energy ecosystem, all aimed at supporting the most demanding AI workloads in India. Google will collaborate closely with ecosystem partners, including AdaniConneX and Airtel, to bring this vision to life.

Building AI Capacity and Clean Power Infrastructure

At the core of this collaboration lies a purpose-built AI data centre campus designed to expand India’s compute capacity and accelerate its AI transformation. The project represents a generational leap in India’s digital capabilities, blending cutting-edge computing infrastructure with a sustainability-first approach.

Both companies have committed to co-investing in clean energy generation, transmission infrastructure, and energy storage systems in Andhra Pradesh. The initiative is expected to strengthen the state’s power grid and enhance the overall resilience of India’s electricity network.

“The Adani Group is proud to partner with Google on this historic project that will define the future of India's digital landscape,” said Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group. “This is more than just an investment in infrastructure. It is an investment in the soul of a rising nation. This partnership is a testament to our shared vision of nation-building and our commitment to empowering every Indian with the tools of the 21st century. Visakhapatnam is now set to become a global destination for technology, and we are thrilled to be the architects of this monumental journey.”

Driving Jobs and Economic Growth

Beyond its technological ambitions, the AI and green energy hub is projected to act as a powerful catalyst for economic growth in Visakhapatnam and across Andhra Pradesh. It is expected to generate tens of thousands of jobs across technology, construction, and renewable energy sectors, while promoting digital inclusivity nationwide.

“To unlock India's massive potential in the AI age, we are investing in the Google AI hub, which will provide the critical foundation to drive growth and enable businesses, researchers, and creators to build and scale with AI,” said Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud. “Working with Adani, we will bring our cutting-edge resources closer to communities and customers alike, and offer them the performance, security, and scalability to innovate and thrive on a global stage.”

Adani’s Broader Push Into Next-Gen Sectors

The new partnership aligns with Adani Enterprises’ strategic focus on emerging infrastructure, from green hydrogen and airport management to data centres and primary industries like copper and petrochemicals. The company, a key arm of the Adani Group, has a long track record of developing scalable businesses such as Adani Ports, Adani Power, Adani Green Energy, and Adani Wilmar.

With this latest collaboration, Adani aims to position India not just as a participant, but as a global leader in the AI-driven digital revolution, powered by sustainable energy and homegrown innovation.