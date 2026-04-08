India Pays Record Price For Crude Oil In April 2026: What’s Behind The Surge

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On Wednesday, Indian markets opened on a strong note, with the Nifty 50 surging over 3.3 per cent to trade around 23,900 levels, supported by improved global sentiment following a temporary two-week ceasefire between the USA and Iran. Amid this, government data indicated that India’s crude oil import price stood at around USD 125.88 per barrel in April, highlighting the recent volatility in energy costs and its potential impact on the broader market outlook.

India’s Crude Oil Import Price Hits Two-Decade High Amid Global Supply Shocks

India’s crude oil import prices have shown volatility over the past two decades, influenced by major global events. This data resulted the average crude oil prices paid by India specifically for the month of April each year. In the early 2000s, prices remained relatively stable in the range of USD 20-30 per barrel before rising sharply during the 2008 oil shock, reaching around USD 105.72.

Prices surged again to nearly USD 118.64 during the period of Western sanctions on Iran, reflecting supply disruptions. A sharp decline followed, with prices falling to around USD 19.90 during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 amid weak demand. However, prices rebounded strongly post-pandemic, supported by geopolitical tensions such as the Russia-Ukraine conflict, pushing crude to around USD 102.97.

Most recently, India’s crude oil import price has surged to approximately USD 125.88 per barrel in April 2026, marking one of the highest levels in over two decades, driven by fresh geopolitical tensions in the Strait of Hormuz region.

Brent Crude Surges Over 60 Per cent During Tensions

The escalation in geopolitical tensions caused Brent crude oil prices to surge sharply, rising around 61.83 per cent to reach approximately USD 113 per barrel.

However, after the announcement of a ceasefire, prices corrected significantly, declining to around USD 92 per barrel. This represents a drop of nearly 18 per cent from recent highs, resulting from easing supply concerns and a partial stabilisation in global energy markets. Indian OMC Stocks Decline Amid Crude Oil Volatility and Margin Concerns Indian oil marketing companies (OMCs) have witnessed notable declines in their share prices.

As of the morning session on April 8, 2026, IOC was trading at Rs 142, down approximately 24.47 per cent from its recent high of Rs 188. Similarly, BPCL declined around 24.55 per cent, falling from Rs 391 to Rs 295, while HPCL dropped about 29.53 per cent, from its recent high of Rs 508 to Rs 358. Share your thoughts in the comments below.

(Disclaimer: This article uses information originally published by Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ). The views expressed are those of the original authors and not necessarily of ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. This content is provided for general informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, legal or tax advice. Readers are advised to conduct their own research and/or consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be treated as investment advice. ABP Network, its employees and associates shall not be responsible or liable for any losses or damages arising directly or indirectly from the use of or reliance on this article or any information contained herein.)