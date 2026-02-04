Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







BIS is reshaping India’s MSME story with faster 30-day approvals, economical fees and digital tools, making quality certification simpler, affordable and export-ready.

For a long time, quality certification in India carried a concerning tag. It was important, everyone agreed, but it was also expensive, complicated, and meant mostly for big companies with large compliance teams. For small businesses, BIS certification often felt like a mountain too high to climb.

That perception is slowly, but surely, being turned on its head. Quality matters most. This is the mandate Prime Minister Narendra Modi had set, sharing the goal during his Mann Ki Baat address on January 25. “We should have only one mantra, Quality, Quality, and Quality,” the Prime Minister said. “Let us resolve to improve the quality of whatever we manufacture. Be it our textiles, technology, electronics, or packaging, the connotation of an Indian product should become 'top quality'. Let us make excellence our benchmark.”

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), India’s national standards body, has been quietly reinventing the way it works with Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). What was once seen primarily as a rule-making authority is gradually becoming a handholding partner for small manufacturers.

And the timing couldn’t be better.

With MSMEs contributing 45 per cent of India’s exports and more than a third of its manufacturing output, their ability to meet quality benchmarks is directly tied to the country’s economic ambitions.

As BIS Director General Sanjay Garg puts it, "Quality is the fundamental bridge that separates a developing nation from a developed one. As we accelerate our pursuit of Viksit Bharat, the commitment to excellence cannot be an afterthought; it must be our cornerstone."

Bringing Costs Down

Ask any small manufacturer what stops them from applying for quality certification, and the first answer is almost always the same: Cost.

BIS has directly addressed this barrier. Under new reforms, certification fees now come with steep concessions:

80 per cent reduction for micro enterprises

50 per cent concession for small enterprises

20 per cent relief for medium enterprises

Additional 10 per cent benefit for women-led MSMEs and units in the North-East

For a tiny workshop or a fledgling startup, these concessions can be the difference between staying informal and stepping into the organised market.

Garg explains the intent behind these reforms, "At BIS, we are pivoting toward a more collaborative ecosystem, working hand-in-hand with industry, particularly our MSMEs, to transition from compliance to the voluntary adoption of world-class standards. By automating our internal processes for faster certification and localising testing infrastructure, we are removing logistical barriers.”

Another major relief has come in the form of testing requirements. Earlier, manufacturers were expected to maintain in-house testing labs, an unrealistic demand for most small units. MSMEs can now use BIS-recognised external laboratories or common cluster facilities instead. This has significantly reduced capital burden and operational stress.

Making Processes Faster and Friendlier

Even when money wasn’t the problem, time certainly was.

Certification used to involve long waits, endless paperwork and repeated follow-ups. Today, much of that friction has been stripped away. Through the ManakOnline portal, BIS has taken the entire certification journey digital.

Applications, renewals, payments, and document submissions can now be done online.

The fast-track certification scheme has also been expanded from 758 products to 1,088 products eligible for approval within 30 days. Last year, nearly 98 per cent of these applications were processed within that timeline.

For MSMEs, that speed is not just convenience, it is opportunity.

Yash Choudhari of Mangalchand Alloys And Refineries experienced this first-hand: "We recently applied for a BIS licence, and we received it very quickly, within just 21 days. The entire process was very easy, smooth, and transparent. The BIS team supported us all the way, from documentation to certification."

BIS has also eased its inspection norms. Manufacturers are now allowed to declare their own Quality Assurance Plans, marking a shift from control to collaboration.

Guidance Instead of Gatekeeping

BIS has changed how it interacts with MSMEs.

Through initiatives like Manak Manthan, Manak Samvaad, and Jan Sunvai sessions, manufacturers are now regularly engaging directly with BIS officials to understand standards, processes and upcoming changes.

Jan Sunvai sessions are held virtually, every Wednesday.

For many small business owners, this has been their first experience of being heard rather than being inspected.

Building Skills, Not Just Certificates

Certification alone does not guarantee quality. People do.

Through its National Institute of Training for Standardisation, BIS runs focused programmes on testing methods, sampling techniques and quality control systems. More than 5,000 professionals were trained through 171 such courses last year.

Online self-paced modules now allow working professionals to understand standards and conformity procedures without leaving their workplace.

What The Numbers Reveal

The impact of these reforms is visible in the numbers.

Since January 2021, BIS has issued 28,958 licences. Out of these, over 84 per cent have gone to MSME manufacturers.

This is no longer a big-company ecosystem. BIS certification is increasingly becoming a movement among MSMEs.

How Standards Changed Businesses On the Ground

For Dhruv Khandelwal of Raj Industries, a fourth-generation fastener manufacturer and the first to obtain an All-India BIS licence for chipboard screws, the decision was strategic.

"The main reason was to set a benchmark for the Indian fastener industry. BIS certification was coming, and I could clearly see that standards would soon decide who survives and who doesn’t. Being a fourth-generation fastener manufacturer and part of the BIS committee, I felt a responsibility to not just follow the rules but to lead by example. The first All-India licence was about building trust, future-proofing the business, and proving that Indian manufacturers can match global standards."

The process, he says, was demanding but transformative.

"It was rigorous, technical, and extremely disciplined. BIS does not compromise on documentation, process control, testing, traceability, and consistency. The audits were detailed, and every small deviation was questioned. But it was also a learning journey. It forced us to strengthen our systems, standardise processes, and upgrade our testing and quality mindset."

The results were visible on the shop floor.

"Manufacturing became far more structured and predictable. Process control improved, rejections reduced, traceability became strong, and consistency across batches increased. We moved from 'good manufacturing' to 'standardised manufacturing.' Productivity, confidence of OEMs, and internal discipline improved significantly."

He adds, "BIS is not just a certificate; it is a credibility stamp. It brings uniformity, safety, and trust to the market. For OEMs, it reduces risk. For manufacturers, it raises the bar. For the nation, it builds self-reliance and global competitiveness."

And his message to other entrepreneurs is clear: "Don’t chase shortcuts. Build strong foundations, follow standards, invest in systems, and think long-term. Compliance is not a cost; it is an investment in credibility."

A similar experience was echoed by Rakesh Sukhramani, Director, Impression Furniture Industries. "After obtaining the BIS licence, our manufacturing operations showed significant and measurable improvement. The licensing process required strict adherence to standardised procedures, which led to better process control, consistency, and traceability across all stages of production,” Sukhramani said.

He added, “We view BIS Marking and Certification as a benchmark of quality, safety, and compliance. It is not merely a regulatory formality but a vital system that ensures products conform to Indian Standards, promotes consistency in manufacturing, and builds confidence among customers, regulators, and stakeholders."

A Quiet But Important Shift

None of these changes will transform India’s MSME sector overnight. Awareness gaps remain, and many small units are still hesitant to enter the formal standards ecosystem.

But the direction is clear. What once felt like red tape is beginning to look like a growth opportunity. And for millions of Indian entrepreneurs, that shift in perception may be the most important reform of all.