India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsBusinessHCLTech arm HCLSoftware to acquire Croatia-based Robotiq.ai for 9 million euro

HCLTech arm HCLSoftware to acquire Croatia-based Robotiq.ai for 9 million euro

New Delhi, Sep 28 (PTI): IT services major HCL Technologies on Monday announced that its software business division, HCLSoftware, will acquire Croatia-based enterprise robotic process automation (RPA) platform provider Roboti.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 29 Sep 2026 12:22 AM (IST)

New Delhi, Sep 28 (PTI): IT services major HCL Technologies on Monday announced that its software business division, HCLSoftware, will acquire Croatia-based enterprise robotic process automation (RPA) platform provider Robotiq.ai in an all-cash deal valued at an enterprise value of 9 million euro (about Rs 98 crore).

The transaction will be executed via HCL Technologies Austria GmbH, a step-down wholly owned subsidiary of HCLTech, which will acquire 100 per cent outstanding equity in the firm, according to a regulatory filing.

The acquisition is expected to be completed by the end of November 2026.

HCLSoftware is seeing increasing enterprise demand for AI systems capable of both reasoning and executing tasks reliably within complex business environments, HCLTech said.

By incorporating enterprise RPA capabilities from Robotiq.ai, AI-driven workflows can now automate tasks in applications lacking adequate or available APIs.

"We built Robotiq.ai on a simple belief -- automation should be useful, fast to deploy, and reliable in production. Joining HCLSoftware gives our technology the enterprise reach, scale, and platform. Together with HCLSoftware, customers get automation that doesn't stop at the task -- it becomes part of an orchestrated, governed process across the entire enterprise," Darko Jovisic, CEO and Co-founder, Robotiq.ai, said.

Incorporated in August 2018 and based in Zagreb, Robotiq.ai provides enterprise-grade automation solutions serving large banks, insurance firms and telecommunications providers.

In the fiscal ended December 31, 2025, Robotiq.ai posted a revenue of 1.4 million euro, compared to 0.9 million euro in both 2024 and 2023. PTI ANK ARI

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 29 Sep 2026 12:30 AM (IST)
Tags :
Latest News Business News 29 September 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
Tata Trusts Propose Tata Sons Reorganisation, TESS, TCE Merger And Seek RBI Nod
Tata Trusts Propose Tata Sons Reorganisation, TESS, TCE Merger And Seek RBI Nod
Business
India ‘Insulated’ From West Asia Energy Turbulence So Far, Challenges Remain: Hardeep Puri
India ‘Shielded’ From West Asia Energy Turbulence So Far, Says Hardeep Puri
Business
FD Interest Rate Rules Change From October 1: What Bulk Depositors Need To Know
Planning A Rs 3 Crore FD? What RBI's New Bulk Deposit Rules Mean For You
Business
Bloody Monday Wreaks Havoc On Dalal Street: Sensex Bleeds 1,100 Points, Nifty Tanks 1.5%
Bloody Monday Wreaks Havoc On Dalal Street: Sensex Bleeds 1,100 Points, Nifty Tanks 1.5%
Advertisement

Videos

Ujjain Row: Owaisi reacts to Shahi Masjid controversy, says mosques cannot be demolished this way
Ujjain Clash: Shahi Masjid demolition row escalates, stone-pelting and lathi-charge reported
LPU Action: CM Bhagwant Mann Orders Strict Action, DGP Reaches Campus
Ujjain Mosque Row: Shahi Masjid Portion Removal Begins After Heavy Protest
Punjab News: Heavy Police Deployment at LPU After Campus Unrest
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget