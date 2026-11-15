Arshdeep Singh Repeats 12-Year-Old Feat, Joins Rare Indian ODI Record List

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India struggled, bowled out for 209 in fifth ODI.

No. 11 Arshdeep Singh hit two sixes, scoring 14.

Arshdeep joined rare No. 11 club: two sixes.

IND vs NZ 5th ODI Live: Arshdeep Singh is known for his ability to trouble batters with the ball, but the India fast bowler produced a memorable contribution with the bat in the fifth ODI against New Zealand on Sunday. Walking in at No. 11, Arshdeep struck two sixes in a four-ball cameo, joining a rare group of Indian players to achieve the feat in men's ODIs.

The left-arm pacer scored 14 runs at a remarkable strike rate of 350. His late contribution also came alongside Mohammed Siraj, who scored 14 runs from the No. 10 position. The pair added 26 runs from just 10 deliveries for India's final wicket, giving the innings a late boost.

Arshdeep's two sixes also brought back memories of a feat last achieved by an Indian batter at No. 11 in 2014.

Arshdeep Singh Joins Venkatesh Prasad And Mohammed Shami In Rare Record

Arshdeep became only the third Indian batter to hit two sixes while batting at No. 11 in an ODI innings. Venkatesh Prasad was the first to achieve the milestone against Pakistan in Toronto in 1996.

Mohammed Shami followed with the same feat against Sri Lanka in Fatullah in 2014. Arshdeep has now joined the pair, becoming the latest Indian No. 11 to hit two sixes in an ODI innings.

Most sixes by an Indian No. 11 in an ODI innings:

2 – Venkatesh Prasad vs Pakistan, Toronto, 1996

2 – Mohammed Shami vs Sri Lanka, Fatullah, 2014

2 – Arshdeep Singh vs New Zealand, Mount Maunganui, 2026

India Bowled Out For 209 Against New Zealand

Arshdeep's late hitting came after India's batting line-up struggled in the fifth ODI. After being asked to bat first, India were dismissed for 209 in 42.1 overs, with several established batters unable to make substantial contributions.

Rohit Sharma managed seven runs, while Virat Kohli was dismissed for five. Ruturaj Gaikwad scored 18, and Naman Dheer and Shreyas Iyer contributed 22 runs apiece.

Ishan Kishan and Axar Patel were India's joint top scorers, both making 46. Axar struck five fours and a six, while Ishan hit three fours and two sixes.

New Zealand's bowlers shared the wickets, with Jacob Duffy and captain Mitchell Santner claiming three apiece. Matthew Fisher picked up two wickets, while Blair Tickner and Michael Bracewell took one each.

Arshdeep's quick-fire contribution with the bat and the late stand with Siraj added a notable footnote to an otherwise difficult innings for India.