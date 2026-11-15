BengalKeralaAssamTamil NaduPuducherryUpcoming Elections
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsElectionBibi Jagir Kaur To Rejoin Shiromani Akali Dal Ahead Of Punjab Assembly Election 2027

Bibi Jagir Kaur To Rejoin Shiromani Akali Dal Ahead Of Punjab Assembly Election 2027

Jagir Kaur had sided with rebel Akali leaders over differences concerning Sukhbir Badal's leadership and had been associated with SAD for nearly two years.

Written By : Sachin Kumar |  Updated at : 15 Nov 2026 12:28 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Formal announcement and seat-sharing expected by month-end.

Former Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Bibi Jagir Kaur is set to return to the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) ahead of the Punjab Assembly Election 2027. SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal will travel to Begowal in Kapurthala on Sunday to formally induct her into the party.

Badal is expected to reach Dera Sant Baba Prem Singh Murale Wale in Begowal at around 1:30 pm. The induction programme was initially scheduled for November 13 but was postponed due to Badal's busy schedule.

Jagir Kaur, who was the first woman to become SGPC president, is considered an influential figure in Punjab politics. For nearly two years, she had been associated with the Shiromani Akali Dal (Punar Surjeet).

Why Bibi Jagir Kaur Had Left SAD

Jagir Kaur had distanced herself from the Shiromani Akali Dal following differences within the party over Sukhbir Singh Badal's leadership. She had sided with rebel Akali leaders amid the internal rift and subsequently joined the SAD (Punar Surjeet).

Her proposed return comes ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly polls, with the Akali Dal preparing for the upcoming electoral contest.

SAD-BJP Alliance Talks Ahead Of 2027 Polls

Meanwhile, speculation continues over a possible alliance between the Shiromani Akali Dal and the BJP for the 2027 Punjab Assembly Election.

According to sources, the two parties are holding discussions over seat-sharing arrangements. Sources from both sides have indicated that a formal announcement on the alliance could be made later this month, once the seat-sharing formula is finalised.

In a related development, Union Jal Shakti Minister and BJP's Punjab election in-charge C R Patil may visit Punjab on November 17. He is expected to meet state BJP leaders in Chandigarh.

The possible visit comes amid renewed discussions about the SAD and BJP coming together for the next Assembly election.

Frequently Asked Questions

Are SAD and BJP forming an alliance for the 2027 Punjab Assembly Election?

Speculation continues about a possible alliance between SAD and BJP for the 2027 Punjab Assembly Election. The two parties are currently holding discussions over seat-sharing arrangements.

Published at : 15 Nov 2026 12:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
SAD Bibi Jagir Kaur Punjab Assembly Election 2027
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election
BJP, SAD In Seat-Sharing Talks For Punjab Assembly Polls, Alliance May Be Announced This Month: Report
BJP-SAD Alliance For Punjab Polls? Seat-Sharing Talks Underway, Announcement Soon
Election
‘Add One More To 180’: Akhilesh Yadav Reveals Congress's Seat Demand For UP Polls, SP-Congress Meeting Likely On Nov 17
UP Election 2027: How Many Seats Did Congress Demand From SP? Akhilesh Yadav Reveals
Election
SAD-BJP Alliance For 2027 Punjab Elections? Sukhbir Badal Likely To Meet Amit Shah Today
SAD-BJP Alliance For 2027 Punjab Elections? Sukhbir Badal Likely To Meet Amit Shah Today
Election
Akhilesh Welcomes Owaisi-Azad's 'Social Change Front', Says BJP Could Lose 2-3% Votes
Akhilesh Welcomes Owaisi-Azad's 'Social Change Front', Says BJP Could Lose 2-3% Votes
Advertisement

Videos

Surat Fire News: Massive Blaze Erupts at Textile Warehouse, Goods Worth Lakhs Feared Damaged
J&K Weather News: Fresh Snowfall Covers Gulmarg, Bhaderwah & Kathua as Tourists Enjoy Winter Magic
Maharashtra Politics: Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar Meets Devendra Fadnavis Amid NCP Merger Buzz
Godhra Train Fire: Ex-Investigator Rakesh Asthana Calls Sabarmati Express Blaze a Planned Conspiracy
West UP Political Showdown: Yogi, Owaisi & Akash Anand Rally Ahead of 2027 Assembly Elections
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget