Bibi Jagir Kaur To Rejoin Shiromani Akali Dal Ahead Of Punjab Assembly Election 2027

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Formal announcement and seat-sharing expected by month-end.

Former Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Bibi Jagir Kaur is set to return to the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) ahead of the Punjab Assembly Election 2027. SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal will travel to Begowal in Kapurthala on Sunday to formally induct her into the party.

Badal is expected to reach Dera Sant Baba Prem Singh Murale Wale in Begowal at around 1:30 pm. The induction programme was initially scheduled for November 13 but was postponed due to Badal's busy schedule.

Jagir Kaur, who was the first woman to become SGPC president, is considered an influential figure in Punjab politics. For nearly two years, she had been associated with the Shiromani Akali Dal (Punar Surjeet).

Why Bibi Jagir Kaur Had Left SAD

Jagir Kaur had distanced herself from the Shiromani Akali Dal following differences within the party over Sukhbir Singh Badal's leadership. She had sided with rebel Akali leaders amid the internal rift and subsequently joined the SAD (Punar Surjeet).

Her proposed return comes ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly polls, with the Akali Dal preparing for the upcoming electoral contest.

SAD-BJP Alliance Talks Ahead Of 2027 Polls

Meanwhile, speculation continues over a possible alliance between the Shiromani Akali Dal and the BJP for the 2027 Punjab Assembly Election.

According to sources, the two parties are holding discussions over seat-sharing arrangements. Sources from both sides have indicated that a formal announcement on the alliance could be made later this month, once the seat-sharing formula is finalised.

In a related development, Union Jal Shakti Minister and BJP's Punjab election in-charge C R Patil may visit Punjab on November 17. He is expected to meet state BJP leaders in Chandigarh.

The possible visit comes amid renewed discussions about the SAD and BJP coming together for the next Assembly election.