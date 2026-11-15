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English NewsCities25 Shops Gutted In Massive Fire At Gurugram's Pataudi Woollens Market; Goods Worth Lakhs Destroyed

25 Shops Gutted In Massive Fire At Gurugram's Pataudi Woollens Market; Goods Worth Lakhs Destroyed

A massive fire in Pataudi Market in Gurugram, near Delhi, gutted 25 shops. Goods worth lakhs were destroyed in the incident, which took place at 4:30 am.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Curated By: Apoorva Gupta |  Updated at : 15 Nov 2026 11:56 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Massive fire gutted 25 shops in Pataudi market.
  • Blaze started early Sunday, destroyed goods worth lakhs.
  • Firefighters controlled flames in 2.5 hours; no injuries reported.
  • Vendors face significant losses of valuable winter clothing stock.

Around 25 shops were gutted after a massive fire broke out at the woollens market in Pataudi's Ramlila Ground in Gurugram, Haryana, early Sunday morning. Goods worth lakhs of rupees were stored in the shops, which were completely destroyed in the blaze. No injuries have been reported.

The fire broke out at around 4:30 am, prompting the deployment of six fire tenders from Pataudi and Manesar. Firefighters battled the flames for nearly two-and-a-half hours before bringing the blaze under control. 

The fire has left vendors facing heavy losses, with many having stocked their stalls with winter clothing ahead of the peak selling season.

Fire Spreads Across Market, Six Tenders Deployed

According to sources, the fire department received an alert about the blaze at around 4:30 am. Fire tenders from Pataudi rushed to the spot, while additional vehicles were called in from Manesar as the flames continued to spread.

The intensity of the fire meant that firefighters had to carry out an extensive operation lasting around two-and-a-half hours before they could bring it under control.

The cause of the blaze has not yet been established. Police and fire department officials are investigating the incident.

Vendors Lose Winter Stock Worth Lakhs

The woollens market is set up every year as winter approaches, with vendors from hilly regions travelling to Pataudi to sell warm clothes. The merchandise included woollen garments brought from Tibet, Nepal and other hilly areas.

For many of these vendors, the seasonal business is an important source of income. They reportedly depend on the earnings from the market to support themselves and their families through the rest of the year.

This year's market opened on November 4 under the aegis of the Himalayan Tribal Trade Association, with stalls operated by vendors from Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

Shopkeepers said each stall stocked winter clothing worth lakhs of rupees. Since the winter season had not yet set in fully, a large portion of the merchandise remained unsold when the fire broke out.

With around 25 shops destroyed and goods worth lakhs of rupees lost, the vendors are now facing uncertainty over how they will recover their losses and sustain their livelihoods.

Frequently Asked Questions

What incident occurred in Pataudi early Sunday morning?

A massive fire broke out at the woollens market in Pataudi's Ramlila Ground, gutting about 25 shops. Goods worth lakhs were destroyed, though no injuries were reported.

When did the fire begin and how long did it take to control?

The fire started around 4:30 am. Firefighters battled the blaze for nearly two-and-a-half hours with six fire tenders before bringing it under control.

What caused the fire at the woollens market?

The cause of the blaze has not yet been established. Police and fire department officials are currently investigating the incident.

How has the fire impacted the vendors at the market?

Vendors are facing heavy losses, as their winter stock, worth lakhs of rupees, was completely destroyed. This market is a crucial source of income for them.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 15 Nov 2026 11:56 AM (IST)
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Gurugram Gururgam News
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