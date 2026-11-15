Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Massive fire gutted 25 shops in Pataudi market.

Blaze started early Sunday, destroyed goods worth lakhs.

Firefighters controlled flames in 2.5 hours; no injuries reported.

Vendors face significant losses of valuable winter clothing stock.

Around 25 shops were gutted after a massive fire broke out at the woollens market in Pataudi's Ramlila Ground in Gurugram, Haryana, early Sunday morning. Goods worth lakhs of rupees were stored in the shops, which were completely destroyed in the blaze. No injuries have been reported.

The fire broke out at around 4:30 am, prompting the deployment of six fire tenders from Pataudi and Manesar. Firefighters battled the flames for nearly two-and-a-half hours before bringing the blaze under control.

The fire has left vendors facing heavy losses, with many having stocked their stalls with winter clothing ahead of the peak selling season.

Fire Spreads Across Market, Six Tenders Deployed

According to sources, the fire department received an alert about the blaze at around 4:30 am. Fire tenders from Pataudi rushed to the spot, while additional vehicles were called in from Manesar as the flames continued to spread.

The intensity of the fire meant that firefighters had to carry out an extensive operation lasting around two-and-a-half hours before they could bring it under control.

The cause of the blaze has not yet been established. Police and fire department officials are investigating the incident.

Vendors Lose Winter Stock Worth Lakhs

The woollens market is set up every year as winter approaches, with vendors from hilly regions travelling to Pataudi to sell warm clothes. The merchandise included woollen garments brought from Tibet, Nepal and other hilly areas.

For many of these vendors, the seasonal business is an important source of income. They reportedly depend on the earnings from the market to support themselves and their families through the rest of the year.

This year's market opened on November 4 under the aegis of the Himalayan Tribal Trade Association, with stalls operated by vendors from Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

Shopkeepers said each stall stocked winter clothing worth lakhs of rupees. Since the winter season had not yet set in fully, a large portion of the merchandise remained unsold when the fire broke out.

With around 25 shops destroyed and goods worth lakhs of rupees lost, the vendors are now facing uncertainty over how they will recover their losses and sustain their livelihoods.