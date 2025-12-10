Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Thousands of Indian professionals planning to travel back to the United States on H-1B visas are facing unexpected uncertainty after the US State Department began postponing visa interview appointments across India.

The delays, which affect interviews scheduled for mid to late December, come at the height of the annual visa rush and have left many applicants stranded or scrambling to adjust travel plans.

According to a Bloomberg report, the postponements stem from the rollout of expanded social media screening requirements for H-1B visa applicants and their dependants on H-4 visas. Immigration lawyers have confirmed the development after reviewing emails sent by US consulates to affected applicants.

Why Are H-1B Visa Interviews Being Postponed?

Earlier this month, the US State Department announced that it would begin reviewing the social media accounts of H-1B applicants and their family members. This enhanced vetting process had already been introduced earlier this year for student visa applicants and is now being extended to skilled worker visas, reported The Financial Express.

As a result, visa interviews that were originally scheduled for December are being pushed back by several months. In some cases, appointments have reportedly been moved as far ahead as next summer. The State Department has not clarified whether all December interview slots will be rescheduled, adding to the confusion among applicants.

The timing of the move has made matters particularly difficult, as December is traditionally one of the busiest periods for visa processing in India, with thousands of professionals travelling home specifically for visa renewals.

Applicants Face Travel and Work Disruptions

For many workers, the delays carry serious consequences. Several H-1B holders who travelled to India to get their visas stamped are now unable to return to the US without a valid visa, potentially disrupting jobs, housing arrangements and family life.

According to immigration firm Fragomen, hundreds of H-1B and H-4 visa appointments are now being shifted to March 2026 as US consulates implement the new screening procedures. One email reviewed by Bloomberg Law stated: “Due to operational constraints related to processing these visas and to ensure that no applicants issued a visa pose a threat to US national security or public safety, the US Consulate in Chennai must reduce the number of applicants each day.”

Adding to the strain, H-1B visa holders renewing their status can no longer seek appointments in third countries. In September, the State Department announced that individuals on temporary visas must attend interviews only in their home country, limiting flexibility for those affected by the backlog.

Social Media Checks: A Wider Net

Consular officers have been instructed to closely examine applicants’ online presence, including LinkedIn profiles and past employment details. A diplomatic cable has reportedly asked officers to flag any previous work related to the “censorship” of free speech.

From December 15, applicants with interviews scheduled on or after that date are required to make their social media accounts public. Many applicants have already received emails informing them that their appointments will be rescheduled due to the additional review requirements.

India Hit Hardest by Policy Shifts

The delays come amid a broader tightening of US immigration policy. In September, the Trump administration imposed a $100,000 fee on new H-1B visas, payable by employers. Indian nationals are particularly affected, as they account for over 70 per cent of all H-1B visa holders in the US.

The administration has also proposed changes to the annual H-1B lottery system and directed federal agencies to step up enforcement against visa violations, signalling a tougher stance on skilled immigration.

While the US State Department has yet to provide a detailed timeline for clearing the backlog, immigration experts advise applicants to monitor official communications closely and prepare for extended delays.