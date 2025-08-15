FASTag Annual Pass Goes Live: Check Fees, Benefits, Coverage, And Usage Rules

The Indian government launched the FASTag Annual Pass on Friday. Now, private vehicle owners in the country will be able to travel across select toll plazas without having to pay every time they pass through.

The scheme was launched by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) and aims to reduce congestion and cut delays at major National Highway and National Motorway toll points.

The pass is aimed exclusively at non-commercial vehicles such as cars, jeeps and vans, offering a flat-rate payment structure that covers either one year of use or 200 toll trips—whichever limit is reached first.

Fees And Eligibility

The annual pass costs Rs 3,000, and activation will be linked directly to the vehicle’s existing FASTag account. To qualify, the FASTag must be connected to the vehicle registration number, affixed to the windscreen, and must not be blacklisted. Owners whose FASTags are linked only to a chassis number will need to update their details before purchase.

The pass can be bought via the Rajmarg Yatra mobile app, the NHAI or MoRTH websites, or through authorised FASTag issuer portals. Payments can be made through UPI, debit or credit card, or net banking, but not from the FASTag wallet balance. Once payment is processed, activation typically takes under two hours, with confirmation sent via SMS.

Coverage and Restrictions

The scheme applies only to national highways and expressways managed by NHAI and MoRTH. It will not cover state highways unless they are integrated into the central FASTag system. At non-covered toll points, the FASTag will function normally, with charges deducted as per standard rates.

Eligibility is restricted to private, non-commercial vehicles, verified through the VAHAN database. Commercial vehicles, including taxis, buses and trucks, are excluded. Misuse—such as attempting to use the pass on a commercial vehicle—could lead to immediate cancellation without warning.

How Trips Are Counted

For toll plazas with a fixed entry and exit point (ticketed systems), a full journey counts as one trip. At point-based plazas, each single crossing counts as a separate trip, meaning a return journey would count as two trips. The pass expires after 200 trips or one year, whichever occurs first. Once expired, users can purchase a new pass to continue enjoying the benefits.

Cost Savings for Frequent Travellers

With the average toll for a passenger vehicle standing at around Rs 50, making 200 trips in a year could cost approximately Rs 10,000 without the pass. Under the annual pass system, the total cost is fixed at Rs 3,000, potentially saving regular highway users around Rs 7,000 annually.

MoRTH has emphasised that the scheme is optional, and those who do not opt in can continue to use FASTag in its standard pay-per-use format. However, for frequent commuters—especially those travelling within a 60-kilometre radius of a toll plaza—the pass offers not only financial savings but also a smoother, faster travel experience with fewer payment stops.

By introducing a predictable toll expense and reducing transaction delays, the FASTag Annual Pass is expected to ease traffic flow and enhance efficiency on India’s busiest national highways.