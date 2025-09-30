Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessGST Rate Cuts Not Passed To Consumers? Govt Asks E-Commerce Companies For Explanation

GST Rate Cuts Not Passed To Consumers? Govt Asks E-Commerce Companies For Explanation

According to reports, one e-commerce platform had advertised higher prices following the GST rate cuts, citing a technical glitch.

By : IANS | Updated at : 30 Sep 2025 05:35 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The government has asked some major e-commerce companies to explain why prices of certain products were raised even after the recent cuts in the goods and services tax (GST).

The new GST regime, which came into effect on September 22, simplified the previous multi-tier structure into two main slabs of 5 per cent and 18 per cent.

The overhaul aims to reduce the tax burden and bring down prices for consumers.

According to reports, one e-commerce platform had advertised higher prices following the GST rate cuts, citing a technical glitch.

The company later corrected the prices. Officials said the government is reviewing the prices of over 50 products, with field teams across the country monitoring compliance.

Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare recently said the department received more than 3,000 complaints about companies not passing on the GST benefits to buyers.

While speaking at an event, Khare mentioned that complaints are coming in every day, and the ministry is forwarding them to the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) for further action.

"Everyday, we are receiving complaints. So far, we have received close to 3,000 consumer complaints. We are sending them to the CBIC (Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs) for further action," she told reporters.

“The focus is on misleading advertisements, unfair trade practices and cases where the benefits of GST cuts are not being reflected in final prices paid by consumers,” she added.

Sanjeev Sanyal, member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, earlier stated that the government expects industry players to reflect GST cuts in retail prices but does not want to create an "inspector raj" to enforce it.

The government expects the impact of the rate cuts to become more visible during the ongoing festival season, when consumer purchases are typically at their peak.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Also read
Published at : 30 Sep 2025 05:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ecommerce Government GST Rate Cuts Gst Cuts
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Vijay In First Video Over Karur Stampede Accuses CM Stalin Of Seeking Revenge: ‘Political Journey Will Continue’
Vijay In First Video Over Karur Stampede Accuses CM Stalin Of Seeking Revenge: ‘Political Journey Will Continue’
Election 2025
Bihar's Final Voter List Released: Check Link, Steps To Follow To Access PDF
Bihar's Final Voter List Released: Check Link, Steps To Follow To Access PDF
India
Leh Internet Blackout Extended As KDA, LAB Suspend Dialogue With Govt For Sonam Wangchuk’s Release, Probe Demands
Leh Internet Blackout Extended As KDA, LAB Suspend Dialogue With Govt For Wangchuk’s Release
World
6 Killed, Several Injured In Major Blast In Pakistan's Quetta
6 Killed, Several Injured In Major Blast In Pakistan's Quetta
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Railway Police Arrest Youth For Dangerous Train Stunt At Borivali After Viral Video Sparks Probe
Dehradun protest erupts over “I Love Mohammed” social media post, police control crowd
Breaking: UP ATS Arrests Four Militants Planning Sharia Push, Weapons Funding Linked To Pakistan
Bihar Election: Bihar final voter list to be released today; 7.35 crore names expected, minor cuts possible
Swami Chaitanyanand Uncooperative In Custody As Mobile Forensics Reveal Key Evidence Amid Outcry Now
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Nishakant Ojha
Dr Nishakant Ojha
Bagram Air Base: Why A Trump-Led US Return Could Ignite New Faultlines For India
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget