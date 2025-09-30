Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessPersonal Finance8th Pay Commission Update: Could Your Basic Salary Really Double Under New Pay Matrix?

8th Pay Commission Update: Could Your Basic Salary Really Double Under New Pay Matrix?

Officials indicate that the Pay Matrix system introduced by the 7th Pay Commission is expected to remain in place, albeit with a revised fitment factor to boost salaries.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 30 Sep 2025 05:06 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Central government employees across India are eagerly awaiting updates on the 8th Pay Commission, with a simple question dominating discussions: how will the new salaries be calculated? Will the government adopt a completely new system or continue with the Pay Matrix framework used in the 7th Pay Commission? 

Another critical factor under scrutiny is the fitment factor, which directly determines the extent of salary increases, reported Times Now.

Pay Matrix Likely to Continue, With Updated Fitment Factor

Citing government sources, the report suggested that the overall structure of salary calculation is unlikely to undergo major changes. Officials indicate that the Pay Matrix system introduced by the 7th Pay Commission is expected to remain in place, albeit with a revised fitment factor to boost salaries.

The current Pay Matrix has 18 levels, designed to simplify salary computation and ensure transparency. It replaced the older, more complicated pay band and grade pay system. The matrix is derived from the Dr Wallace Aykroyd formula, which calculates the minimum salary required to meet basic living needs, with all other salaries structured around this baseline.

Minimum Pay Could See Substantial Increase

At present, central government employees have a minimum basic pay of Rs 18,000 per month. Applying a proposed fitment factor of 1.92, the revised minimum basic pay would be:

Rs 18,000 × 1.92 = Rs 34,560 per month

This implies a rise of more than Rs 16,500 in basic pay alone. When allowances such as Dearness Allowance (DA) and House Rent Allowance (HRA) are added, the total remuneration will increase significantly.

For an employee with a current basic pay of Rs 60,000, such as a Group B gazetted officer, the projected hike under the 1.92 fitment factor could be substantial:

Current basic pay: Rs 60,000

New basic pay: Rs 60,000 × 1.92 = Rs 1,15,200

DA (55%): Rs 63,360

HRA (27% for metro city): Rs 31,104

Total salary: Rs 2,09,664

This calculation indicates that an employee earning around Rs 1.10 lakh per month could see their total salary more than double, crossing Rs 2.10 lakh, once the 8th Pay Commission recommendations are implemented.

Timeline for Implementation

The government has not yet officially constituted the 8th Pay Commission, though it is widely expected to come into effect from 1 January 2026. An official notification may be issued by the end of 2025, allowing employees to receive both revised salaries and arrears starting from January 2026.

However, nearly nine months into the process, there is still no official notification, no Terms of Reference (ToR), and no appointment of panel members. This delay has left employees and unions increasingly anxious.

Traditionally, a Pay Commission requires around two to three years from formation to final rollout. If this timeline holds, implementation could be pushed to 2028, even though revised salaries would be effective retrospectively from January 2026. Employees and pensioners would eventually receive arrears, but actual salary and pension increments may take several years to materialise.

Also read
Published at : 30 Sep 2025 05:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
Government Employees Salary DA Hike 8th Pay Commission Basic Pay
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Vijay In First Video Over Karur Stampede Accuses CM Stalin Of Seeking Revenge: ‘Political Journey Will Continue’
Vijay In First Video Over Karur Stampede Accuses CM Stalin Of Seeking Revenge: ‘Political Journey Will Continue’
Election 2025
Bihar's Final Voter List Released: Check Link, Steps To Follow To Access PDF
Bihar's Final Voter List Released: Check Link, Steps To Follow To Access PDF
India
Leh Internet Blackout Extended As KDA, LAB Suspend Dialogue With Govt For Sonam Wangchuk’s Release, Probe Demands
Leh Internet Blackout Extended As KDA, LAB Suspend Dialogue With Govt For Wangchuk’s Release
World
6 Killed, Several Injured In Major Blast In Pakistan's Quetta
6 Killed, Several Injured In Major Blast In Pakistan's Quetta
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Railway Police Arrest Youth For Dangerous Train Stunt At Borivali After Viral Video Sparks Probe
Dehradun protest erupts over “I Love Mohammed” social media post, police control crowd
Breaking: UP ATS Arrests Four Militants Planning Sharia Push, Weapons Funding Linked To Pakistan
Bihar Election: Bihar final voter list to be released today; 7.35 crore names expected, minor cuts possible
Swami Chaitanyanand Uncooperative In Custody As Mobile Forensics Reveal Key Evidence Amid Outcry Now
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Nishakant Ojha
Dr Nishakant Ojha
Bagram Air Base: Why A Trump-Led US Return Could Ignite New Faultlines For India
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget