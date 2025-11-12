Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeBusinessStock Markets Open Higher, Sensex Opens Over 84,250, Nifty Tests 25,900

Stock Markets Open Higher, Sensex Opens Over 84,250, Nifty Tests 25,900

Notably during the pre-open session, around 9:03 AM, the Sensex was trading over 84,100 or more than 238 points higher while the Nifty tested 25,800, rising over 100 points. 

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 12 Nov 2025 09:27 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The stock market witnessed a significant gain on Wednesday morning as the Sensex opened at 84,292.38, or over 400 points higher and the Nifty tested 25,900 or started trade 134 points higher at 9:15 AM.

In the 30-share BSE Sensex, the top gainers included stocks such as Eternal, Bajaj Finserv, TCS, Bharti AIrtel and Reliance. Meanwhile, the laggards included stocks like Sun Pharmaceuticals, ITC, Trent, Hindustan Unilever and Bharat Electronics.

In the broader 50-share NSE Nifty50, the Nifty Smallcap 50 index gained 0.74 per cent. Sectorally, the Nifty IT and the Nifty Midsmall Financial Services indices rose 1.24 per cent each.

Notably during the pre-open session, around 9:03 AM, the Sensex was trading over 84,100 or more than 238 points higher while the Nifty tested 25,800, rising over 100 points. 

Around 8:49 AM, the Gift Nifty was also trading at 25,952 or over 46 points lower.

Previously, on Tuesday evening, the Sensex ended trade over 360 points higher at 83,899.78, and the Nifty closed at nearly 25,700 or 131 points higher.

The rise was fueled by buying of IT stocks as the Nifty Midsmall IT & Telecom index increased 1.66 per cent.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she focuses on business stories alongside key developments in general news. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.
Published at : 12 Nov 2025 09:20 AM (IST)
Sensex Stock Market Nifty GIFT Nifty
