Stock Markets Open Higher, Sensex Opens Over 84,250, Nifty Tests 25,900

The stock market witnessed a significant gain on Wednesday morning as the Sensex opened at 84,292.38, or over 400 points higher and the Nifty tested 25,900 or started trade 134 points higher at 9:15 AM.

In the 30-share BSE Sensex, the top gainers included stocks such as Eternal, Bajaj Finserv, TCS, Bharti AIrtel and Reliance. Meanwhile, the laggards included stocks like Sun Pharmaceuticals, ITC, Trent, Hindustan Unilever and Bharat Electronics.

In the broader 50-share NSE Nifty50, the Nifty Smallcap 50 index gained 0.74 per cent. Sectorally, the Nifty IT and the Nifty Midsmall Financial Services indices rose 1.24 per cent each.

Notably during the pre-open session, around 9:03 AM, the Sensex was trading over 84,100 or more than 238 points higher while the Nifty tested 25,800, rising over 100 points.

Around 8:49 AM, the Gift Nifty was also trading at 25,952 or over 46 points lower.

Previously, on Tuesday evening, the Sensex ended trade over 360 points higher at 83,899.78, and the Nifty closed at nearly 25,700 or 131 points higher.

The rise was fueled by buying of IT stocks as the Nifty Midsmall IT & Telecom index increased 1.66 per cent.