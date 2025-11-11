Centre’s Tax Purse Crosses Rs 12.9 Trillion As Refund Shrinks Over 17.7% YoY

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeBusinessCentre’s Tax Purse Crosses Rs 12.9 Trillion As Refund Shrinks Over 17.7% YoY

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 11 Nov 2025 07:33 PM (IST)
The Income Tax Department on Tuesday, 11 November 2025, reported that India’s net direct tax collections increased by 7 per cent to over Rs 12.9 trillion as of 10 November 2025 for the financial year 2025-26, according to official data.

Steady Growth In Net Collections

As per the data, total net collections of direct taxes climbed 7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 12.92 trillion, up from Rs 12.07 trillion recorded during the same period in the previous financial year 2024-25.

Direct taxes are those paid directly by taxpayers to the central government. They include income tax, property tax, and taxes levied on personal or real assets.

Gross Collections Show Marginal Increase

The department also noted that gross direct tax collections rose by 2.15 per cent, reaching Rs 15.35 trillion in FY26, compared to Rs 15.02 trillion during the corresponding period of FY25.

Refunds Register Sharp Decline

According to the data, direct tax refunds witnessed a 17.72 per cent year-on-year decline, amounting to ₹2.42 trillion as of 10 November 2025. This compares to Rs 2.94 trillion in refunds issued during the same period last year.

Official Announcement

The Income Tax Department shared the updated direct tax collection figures through its official account on the social media platform X on Tuesday evening.

Published at : 11 Nov 2025 07:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
Income Tax Department Tax Refund Net Direct Tax Collection
