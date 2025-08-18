Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
independence dayWeb StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessGautam Adani Launches Fellowship At IIT Kharagpur, Urges Atmanirbharta Must Be India's Focus

Gautam Adani Launches Fellowship At IIT Kharagpur, Urges Atmanirbharta Must Be India's Focus

Speaking at the Platinum Jubilee Session of IIT Kharagpur, Adani warned that India’s future independence would depend not on territorial control but on command over technology, data, and innovation.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 18 Aug 2025 06:00 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani on Monday called upon India’s youth to lead what he described as the country’s “second freedom struggle” — a fight for technological self-reliance and sovereignty. Addressing students and faculty at the Platinum Jubilee Session of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur, Adani warned that India’s future independence would depend not on territorial control but on command over technology, data, and innovation.

“This is the freedom we must now fight for the freedom of self-reliance — the freedom of Atmanirbharta — if we are to be truly free,” Adani said, invoking the memory of freedom fighters once imprisoned at Hijli jail in Kharagpur.

‘Wars today fought with algorithms, not guns’

In his keynote address, Adani drew parallels between India’s struggle for political independence in 1947 and the challenges the nation faces in today’s rapidly shifting global landscape. He argued that while the country is politically independent, its heavy reliance on imported semiconductors, oil, and defence systems leaves it vulnerable.

“The wars we have to fight today are often invisible. They are fought in server farms, not trenches. The weapons are algorithms, not guns. Empires are built in data centres, not on land,” he said.

Adani highlighted that India imports 90 per cent of its semiconductors and 85 per cent of its crude oil, warning that “a single disruption or sanction can freeze our digital economy or restrict our growth.” He also flagged the risks of critical data crossing borders and foreign algorithms profiting from Indian information.

Adani Proposes Creating 'Living Laboratories'

The Adani Group chairman emphasised the urgent need for stronger collaboration between educational institutions and corporates. “Universities must push the boundaries of research, and corporates must push the boundaries of execution. Together, we must create impact, not just in markets but in the fabric of Indian society,” he said.

Announcing new initiatives, Adani proposed the creation of “living laboratories” at IIT Kharagpur to work on sectors such as renewable energy, logistics, and airports. He also launched the annual Adani–IIT Platinum Jubilee Change Makers Fellowship, aimed at mobilising talent across IITs for projects of national importance.

Citing examples from Silicon Valley and the Boston–Cambridge biotech cluster, Adani underlined how deep partnerships between universities and businesses can accelerate breakthroughs. “If corporates do not step up, we will remain users of foreign breakthroughs and never be originators. This is a future we cannot accept,” he added.

‘Salary or legacy — you must choose’

Adani, who shared anecdotes from his entrepreneurial journey beginning as a teenager in Ahmedabad, urged students to embrace risk-taking and innovation as a national duty. Recalling his decision at the age of 16 to leave home for Mumbai with “a ticket to freedom,” he encouraged students to think beyond personal security and instead align their careers with India’s rise.

“One train takes you to a salary. The other takes you to a legacy. Only one train carries the pride of building Bharat,” he told the audience. Adani concluded with an appeal to students to see themselves as the “new freedom fighters of Bharat,” whose weapons would be ideas and innovation. “Build so strong that no fear can chain us. Stand so tall that no empire can bend us. Rise so high that no force can stop us. Our Bharat awaits you,” he said.

Also read
Published at : 18 Aug 2025 06:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gautam Adani IIT Kharagpur
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Putin Dials Modi To Brief On Talks With Trump, PM Stresses Support For Peaceful Ukraine Resolution
Putin Dials Modi To Brief On Talks With Trump, PM Stresses Support For Peaceful Ukraine Resolution
Election 2025
‘CEC Declared War On Opposition’: INDIA Bloc Accuses Election Commission Of Bias, Inaction On Complaints
‘CEC Declared War On Opposition’: INDIA Bloc Accuses Election Commission Of Bias, Inaction On Complaints
Technology
Airtel Down: Major Outage Affects Thousands Of Users Across India, Company Issues Apology
Airtel Down: Major Outage Affects Thousands Of Users Across India, Company Issues Apology
Cities
Mamata's Big Move For Bengali Migrants: Announces ₹5,000 Aid In ‘Shramshree’ Rehabilitation Scheme
Mamata's Big Move For Bengali Migrants: Announces ₹5,000 Aid In Rehabilitation Scheme
Advertisement

Videos

Alert: Citizens Criticize MCD Sterilization Drive, Demand Action Against Human Criminals First
Delhi Faces Flood Risk As Yamuna Water Levels Approach Evacuation Threshold Tonight
Delhi On High Alert As Yamuna Water Levels Rise: Evacuations Underway In Low-Lying Areas
Mumbai And Delhi Face Heavy Rain Threats: Waterlogging And Rising Yamuna Levels Raise Alarm
Mumbai Monsoon Chaos: Heavy Rain Paralyzes Western Expressway, Traffic Snarls Everywhere
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Modi’s Meet With Xi, Putin And Trump Will Determine India’s Geo-Politics
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget