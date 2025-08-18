Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
independence dayWeb StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessDalal Street Beats Monday Blues: Sensex, Nifty End With Major Gains, Auto Stocks Lead

Dalal Street Beats Monday Blues: Sensex, Nifty End With Major Gains, Auto Stocks Lead

Optimism over upcoming reforms in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime ahead of Diwali, coupled with S&P’s upgrade of India’s sovereign credit rating, fuelled sentiment.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 18 Aug 2025 03:39 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Indian stock market enjoyed a great rally on Monday. Both benchmarks, Sensex and Nifty, ended trading today with major gains. The BSE Sensex settled the session just under 81,300, soaring almost 700 points, while the NSE Nifty50 ended trading near 24,900, jumping more than 250 points.

On the 30-share Sensex, Maruti settled more than 9 per cent higher, followed by Bajaj Finance, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Finserv, and M&M. Meanwhile, the laggards were dominated by ITC, Eternal, Tech M, L&T, and NTPC.

In the broader markets, the Nifty Microcap250 surged 1.55 per cent. Sectorally, the Nifty Auto closed over 4 per cent higher, followed by the Consumer Durables index which climbed 3.34 per cent. On the other hand, the IT index dipped 0.55 per cent.

However, the indices pared gains made during the day. Starting the week on a strong note, Dalal Street got rid of Monday blues as investors piled into auto and consumer durable stocks in the morning. Optimism over upcoming reforms in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime ahead of Diwali, coupled with S&P’s upgrade of India’s sovereign credit rating, fuelled sentiment. The Sensex surged 1,168.11 points, or 1.44 per cent, to cross 81,750 during the session, while the Nifty advanced nearly 400 points, or 1.58 per cent, to cross 25k in intra-day trading.

Auto Stocks Led The Rally Today

Automobile counters were the standout performers. Shares of Hero MotoCorp jumped nearly 9 per cent, while the broader Auto index registered a 4.57 per cent gain to 56,404.06. The sector is expected to be a major beneficiary of the proposed tax restructuring, which aims to bring most goods and services into two GST brackets of 5 per cent and 18 per cent, down from the existing four-slab system. “Declarations by the prime minister on the next major reforms in GST by Diwali are a big positive. S&P upgrading India’s sovereign credit rating is another major positive,” said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments Limited.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Independence Day address on August 15, unveiled a plan to overhaul the GST framework. Data from the exchanges showed Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) sold equities worth Rs 1,926.76 crore on Thursday. That day, the Sensex had inched up 57.75 points, or 0.07 per cent, to 80,597.66, while the Nifty added 11.95 points, or 0.05 per cent, to 24,631.30. Markets had remained shut on Friday for the Independence Day holiday.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is a quick and dependable hand on the ABP Live English business desk. When she is not tracking markets and global economies, she spends her time reading murder mysteries, reimagined mythologies, and sipping coffee. She loves to travel and is yet to pick between mountains and beaches.
Read
Published at : 18 Aug 2025 03:31 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sensex GST Stock Market Today Nifty
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Opposition May Bring Impeachment Notice Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar As 'Vote Chori' Row Intensifies
Opposition Mulls Impeachment Notice Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar As 'Vote Chori' Row Intensifies
Business
Trump’s Tariff Blitz Puts $60 Billion Of Indian Exports At Risk, Focus On High-Value Export Growth
Trump’s Tariff Blitz Puts $60 Billion Of Indian Exports At Risk
Cities
Mumbai Schools Closed Due To Heavy Rain, Police Urges Mumbaikars To Remain At Home
Schools Closed, Streets Flooded, Police On Alert — Life In Mumbai Thrown Out Of Gear
World
Zelenskyy Arrives In Washington For Talks With Trump, Calls For 'Quick And Reliable' End To War With Russia
Zelenskyy Arrives In Washington For Talks With Trump, Calls For 'Quick And Reliable' End To War With Russia
Advertisement

Videos

Alert: Citizens Criticize MCD Sterilization Drive, Demand Action Against Human Criminals First
Delhi Faces Flood Risk As Yamuna Water Levels Approach Evacuation Threshold Tonight
Delhi On High Alert As Yamuna Water Levels Rise: Evacuations Underway In Low-Lying Areas
Mumbai And Delhi Face Heavy Rain Threats: Waterlogging And Rising Yamuna Levels Raise Alarm
Mumbai Monsoon Chaos: Heavy Rain Paralyzes Western Expressway, Traffic Snarls Everywhere
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Modi’s Meet With Xi, Putin And Trump Will Determine India’s Geo-Politics
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget