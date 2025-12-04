Egg Price Surge Hits Mid-Day Meals In Bengal, Anganwadi Workers Raise Alarm

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeBusinessEgg Price Surge Hits Mid-Day Meals In Bengal, Anganwadi Workers Raise Alarm

The Independent Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Association have submitted a deputation to the officials of the ICDS office in Mal Bazar of Jalpaiguri district, demanding that the price of eggs be fixed

By : IANS | Updated at : 04 Dec 2025 12:51 PM (IST)
Mid-day meals in government schools of West Bengal may lack eggs due to the price hike, Anganwadi workers said.

While the government allocation for each egg is only six and a half rupees, it is becoming increasingly difficult to provide food with eggs in Anganwadi centres as the retail price of each egg has increased to Rs 8.

As a result, Anganwadi workers and helpers have been vocal about increasing the government allocation for eggs.

Members of the Independent Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Association have submitted a deputation to the officials of the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) office in Mal Bazar of Jalpaiguri district, demanding that the price of eggs be fixed according to market price.

They also demanded an increase in allocation for the nutritional development of mothers.

On behalf of the organisation, Nabanita Majumder said on Thursday, "Although the market price of each egg is Rs 8, the government allocation is six and a half rupees. If the price of eggs keeps rising in the market, then how will we buy eggs for Mid-Day Meals? I have raised the issue with the officials."

According to her, if the allocation is not increased, then it will be difficult to provide eggs in the Mid-day Meal.

"Parents are complaining about not getting eggs at the Anganwadi centres. Anganwadi workers and helpers are facing problems," added Majumder.

Regarding the deputation, ICDS Mal Bazar Block Officer Sayak Das told a section of reporters, "The price of eggs has increased in the market. The matter has been reported to the higher authorities. Today, a demand has been made for an increase in the allocation. The matter will be reported to the higher authorities again."

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 04 Dec 2025 12:51 PM (IST)
Mid-day Meals Egg Prices Bengal Anganwadi Egg Prices In Bengal
