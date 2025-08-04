Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessED Summons Bankers Over Anil Ambani Group Loan Defaults; Fraud Investigation Deepens

ED Summons Bankers Over Anil Ambani Group Loan Defaults; Fraud Investigation Deepens

A Look Out Circular (LoC) was issued against Anil Ambani, on Friday on the request of the Enforcement Directorate amid the ongoing investigation into an alleged Rs 17,000-crore loan fraud case.

By : IANS | Updated at : 04 Aug 2025 11:33 AM (IST)

The Enforcement Directorate is likely to summon some bankers for questioning in the investigation related to loans issued to the Anil Ambani group that later became non-performing assets.

The investigative agency has sent letters to the managements of 12-13 banks, both in the private and public sectors, seeking details about the procedures and due diligence followed in sanctioning loans to Reliance Housing Finance, Reliance Communications and Reliance Commercial Finance, , according to an NDTV Profit report.

The banks likely include State Bank of India, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, UCO and Punjab and Sind Bank.

The ED has reportedly sought details on the process followed for loan clearances, the timeline of default and recovery action that followed on such accounts, sources said. Bankers may be summoned and questioned if the investigators are not satisfied with the replies.

Also Read : RBI MPC Meet Kicks Off: Will A Rate Cut Spark An ‘Early Diwali’ For Consumers?

A Look Out Circular (LoC) was issued against Anil Ambani, on Friday on the request of the Enforcement Directorate amid the ongoing investigation into an alleged Rs 17,000-crore loan fraud case. The investigation agency has summoned Ambani for questioning in the case on August 5.

ED earlier carried out searches at multiple entities and individuals linked to Anil Ambani's Reliance Group across 35 locations in Mumbai, covering 50 companies and 25 individuals under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

According to the ED, the investigation has unearthed links between Anil Ambani Group companies and a fake bank guarantee of Rs 68.2 crore submitted to the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI). The bogus guarantee was allegedly issued in the names of M/s Reliance NU BESS Limited and M/s Maharashtra Energy Generation Limited, companies associated with Anil Ambani’s ADAG group.

The group allegedly used a spoofed email domain, “s-bi.co.in,” closely mimicking the official SBI domain “sbi.co.in,” in communications with SECI to present the forged guarantee as genuine.

The ED has also asked for domain registration records from the National Internet Exchange of India (NIXI) to track down the origin and digital footprint of the fraudulent email.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 04 Aug 2025 11:33 AM (IST)
Tags :
Enforcement Directorate Anil Ambani ED Bank Loan Fraud
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Shibu Soren: The Giant Of Jharkhand Who Fought For Tribal Rights
Shibu Soren: The Giant Of Jharkhand Who Fought For Tribal Rights
World
India Financing War By Buying Russian Oil, Claims Trump Aide: ‘It Is Not Acceptable’
India Financing War By Buying Russian Oil, Claims Trump Aide: ‘It Is Not Acceptable’
Movies
Ajay Devgn’s Son Of Sardaar 2 Mints ₹25.15 Cr In 3 Days, Struggles To Match Housefull 5 & Bhool Chuk Maaf
Ajay Devgn’s Son Of Sardaar 2 Mints ₹25.15 Cr In 3 Days, Struggles To Match Housefull 5 & Bhool Chuk Maaf
India
‘Scandalous, Anti-National’: Mamata, TMC Allege Delhi Police Called Bengali A ‘Bangladeshi Language’; BJP Defends
‘Anti-National’: Mamata Alleges Delhi Police Called Bengali ‘Bangladeshi Language’; BJP Defends
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Shocking Risky Biker Stunts In Nainital Amid Landslide; Russia Battles Storms And Floods
Breaking News: Massive Crowds Flock to Shiva Temples for Final Shravan Monday | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Fatal Car Accident in Rohtas, Bihar — One Woman Dies, Three Injured | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Sadhvi Pragya Links Green Color to Terrorism, Ignites Heated Debate | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Prayagraj Floods Worsen as Ganga and Yamuna Overflow; Police Officer’s Unique Response Goes Viral
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
With A Single Tariff, Trump May Have Undermined Years Of India-US Ties And Boosted China | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget