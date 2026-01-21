Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketOne Last Deadline: ICC Ready To Replace Bangladesh At T20 World Cup - Report

One Last Deadline: ICC Ready To Replace Bangladesh At T20 World Cup - Report

Bangladesh are reportedly on the cusp of being replaced at the ICC T20 World Cup with Scotland if they continue refusing to play the tournament in India.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 21 Jan 2026 05:58 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has reportedly taken a firm stand on Bangladesh’s participation in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, amid the ongoing uncertainty over the team’s willingness to travel to India.

According to a report by ESPNCricinfo, the ICC has formally informed the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) that it if they continue refusing to play their scheduled T20 World Cup fixtures in India, the team will be replaced.

The matter was put to a vote at the ICC Board level, where a majority of members backed the option of bringing in a replacement side if the standoff persists.

One Final Deadline For BCB Over T20 World Cup Row

The BCB has now reportedly been granted a final window of one day to respond and clarify its stance to the global governing body.

The decision is expected to be crucial, given the limited time left before tournament preparations enter their final phase.

Should Bangladesh ultimately opt out, Scotland are said to be as the frontrunners to take their place in Group C of the T20 World Cup.

Although Scotland did not qualify directly for the 2026 edition, finishing behind teams like Netherlands and Italy in the European Qualifiers, they are next in line as per ICC contingency plans according to the said report.

With the clock ticking, all eyes are now on the BCB’s response, as the ICC looks to avoid further disruption to the tournament schedule and ensure certainty around the final list of participating teams.

Behind Bangladesh’s Stance On Playing In India

Bangladesh’s refusal to travel to India for the ICC T20 World Cup stems from worsening political and cricketing ties, highlighted by Mustafizur Rahman’s removal from Kolkata Knight Riders’ IPL 2026 squad.

In response, the BCB sought to have its matches moved to Sri Lanka instead, which is the co-host nation for the tournament.

Related Video

Breaking: PM Narendra Modi to Virtually Inaugurate 72nd National Volleyball Tournament in Kashi

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the ICC's stance on Bangladesh's participation in the 2026 T20 World Cup?

The ICC has informed the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) that they will be replaced if they continue to refuse playing their scheduled matches in India.

What happens if Bangladesh withdraws from the T20 World Cup?

Scotland is considered the frontrunner to replace Bangladesh, according to ICC contingency plans.

Has the BCB been given a deadline to respond?

Yes, the BCB has reportedly been given a final one-day window to clarify its stance to the ICC.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 21 Jan 2026 05:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
BCB T20 World Cup Bangladesh Cricket Breaking News ICC ABP Live
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Mumbai Mayor Race Heats Up: Big Setback For Uddhav Sena
Mumbai Mayor Race Heats Up: Big Setback For Uddhav Sena
News
India Infrastructure Conclave | 'I Feel Ashamed': Nitin Gadkari On Noida Techie's Death
India Infrastructure Conclave | 'I Feel Ashamed': Nitin Gadkari On Noida Techie's Death
Business
Deepinder Goyal Quit As Eternal CEO Because His Next Ideas Were 'Too Risky'
Deepinder Goyal Quit As Eternal CEO Because His Next Ideas Were 'Too Risky'
News
Exchange Of Fire Reported Along LoC In Keran Sector Of North Kashmir
Exchange Of Fire Reported Along LoC In Keran Sector Of North Kashmir
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Trainer Aircraft Loses Balance Mid-Air, Crashes Near KP College in Prayagraj
Breaking News: Akhilesh Yadav Demands Justice for Shankaracharya After Prayagraj Incident
Breaking News: Court Orders Seizure of Shariq Satha’s Assets in Sambhal, Police Flag March Enforced
Breaking News: Trainer Aircraft of Indian Army Crashes in Prayagraj, Rescue Teams at Site
Breaking News: Eyewitness Accounts Reveal Disorder and Alleged Misconduct at Sangam Bath
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Tushar Banerjee
Tushar BanerjeeVice President and Digital Editor
OPINION | The Boss And The Karyakarta: Nitin Nabin's Daunting Mandate
Opinion
Embed widget