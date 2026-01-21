One Last Deadline: ICC Ready To Replace Bangladesh At T20 World Cup - Report

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The International Cricket Council (ICC) has reportedly taken a firm stand on Bangladesh’s participation in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, amid the ongoing uncertainty over the team’s willingness to travel to India.

According to a report by ESPNCricinfo, the ICC has formally informed the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) that it if they continue refusing to play their scheduled T20 World Cup fixtures in India, the team will be replaced.

The matter was put to a vote at the ICC Board level, where a majority of members backed the option of bringing in a replacement side if the standoff persists.

One Final Deadline For BCB Over T20 World Cup Row

The BCB has now reportedly been granted a final window of one day to respond and clarify its stance to the global governing body.

The decision is expected to be crucial, given the limited time left before tournament preparations enter their final phase.

Should Bangladesh ultimately opt out, Scotland are said to be as the frontrunners to take their place in Group C of the T20 World Cup.

Although Scotland did not qualify directly for the 2026 edition, finishing behind teams like Netherlands and Italy in the European Qualifiers, they are next in line as per ICC contingency plans according to the said report.

With the clock ticking, all eyes are now on the BCB’s response, as the ICC looks to avoid further disruption to the tournament schedule and ensure certainty around the final list of participating teams.

Behind Bangladesh’s Stance On Playing In India

Bangladesh’s refusal to travel to India for the ICC T20 World Cup stems from worsening political and cricketing ties, highlighted by Mustafizur Rahman’s removal from Kolkata Knight Riders’ IPL 2026 squad.

In response, the BCB sought to have its matches moved to Sri Lanka instead, which is the co-host nation for the tournament.