Cryptocurrency is taking India by storm, and with ending of 2025 shaping up to be a defining year for digital investments, picking a safe and trusted crypto platform in India is key. The Indian government has established clear regulatory guidelines to ensure secure crypto trading, and only a few platforms meet these high standards.

Here, we dive into five of the most trustworthy crypto platforms that make investing easy, secure, and fully compliant with Indian regulations.

5 Trusted Crypto Platforms in India

These five platforms not only meet India’s regulatory requirements but also offer an exceptional experience for both new and experienced crypto investors in 2025:

1. SunCrypto

SunCrypto emerges as a premier, FIU-IND registered crypto trading platform in India, recognized for its exceptional performance, user empowerment, and significant scale, currently serving over 25 lakh registered users with 38.98M USDT AUM. Built on military-grade security, the platform features Ledger-integrated cold storage, substantial asset insurance, and continuous security audits, positioning it as the most secure trading app.

SunCrypto boasts a market-leading portfolio of 550+ cryptocurrencies, offering competitive trading options including Spot markets (0.3-0.5% fees) and advanced Futures trading with up to 75x leverage (VIP fee structure), catering effectively to both retail traders (via SIPs and automated bots) and High-Net-Worth Individuals (via OTC desks). Further enhancing its user-centric design are features like 73% faster onboarding, 24/7 multilingual support, and a comprehensive "SunCrypto Academy" educational ecosystem.

Finally, SunCrypto ensures seamless regulatory peace of mind through a strategic partnership with Koinx Tax filing services, which automates TDS reporting and provides comprehensive documentation, establishing it as a fully compliant and trusted crypto platform in India.

2. CoinDCX

CoinDCX offers an extensive library of over 500 cryptocurrencies, making it an ideal choice for users seeking variety and depth in their portfolio. The platform strictly adheres to all government rules, requiring mandatory ID verification and supporting quick deposits via UPI, IMPS, and direct bank transfers. Its security focus includes maintaining robust offline storage for user assets and undergoing regular security audits.

3. CoinSwitch

CoinSwitch is widely regarded as the most beginner-friendly platform, thanks to its simple interface and seamless user experience. It provides access to over 250 cryptocurrencies, aggregates prices from various exchanges for competitive rates, and is FIU-registered. New users can start trading with as little as ₹100 via UPI or bank deposits after completing the required ID checks, pushing it to be a trusted crypto platform in India.

4. ZebPay

A trusted and pioneering name in the Indian crypto space, ZebPay supports around 100 cryptocurrencies. Its commitment to security is evident, as it stores 98% of user funds in offline cold wallets. It is fully FIU-compliant, supports easy INR transactions via UPI and IMPS, and provides insured funds. Advanced features like crypto lending allow users to earn interest on their holdings.

5. Unocoin

Unocoin focuses heavily on the Indian user base, offering about 80 cryptocurrencies and facilitating easy INR deposits via UPI or bank transfer. It complies with all national regulations and offers a rewarding referral program, allowing users to earn rewards by inviting friends to the platform.

Comparison of Key Platform Features

For a quick reference on safety and accessibility, here is a comparison of the key features:

Platform Ways to Deposit INR KYC Verification Fund Protection Highlights SunCrypto UPI, Bank Transfer, IMPS/NEFT Yes Ledger Insurance, OTP Authentication, Regularity Security Checks, and KYC signup CoinDCX UPI, IMPS, Bank Yes Offline Storage, Regular Security Checks CoinSwitch UPI, Bank Transfer Yes Safe, Encrypted Wallets ZebPay UPI, IMPS Yes 98% Offline Storage, Insured Funds Unocoin UPI, Bank Transfer Yes Secure Digital Wallets

What Makes a Crypto Platform Compliant in India?

While India does not yet have a single dedicated crypto regulator like SEBI, platforms must adhere to existing financial regulations to operate legally. This compliance framework ensures that your investments are safe and that the platform contributes to financial transparency.

FIU Registration and Compliance

The most critical requirement is registration with the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU), which operates under India’s Ministry of Finance. This mandates that crypto apps register as reporting entities under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). This means platforms must actively monitor transactions and report any suspicious activity, ensuring they are not used for illegal transfers, preferring to be the trusted crypto platform in India.

KYC & AML Measures

To uphold safety and compliance, platforms require identity verification through Know Your Customer (KYC) processes, which typically involve verifying documents like an Aadhaar, license or passport and a mandatory PAN card number and video selfie. They also rigorously follow Anti-Money Laundering (AML) rules to actively detect and prevent fraud or illicit financial activity.

Secure INR Transactions

Legitimate platforms make INR deposits and withdrawals reliable and easy, utilizing trusted banking rails like UPI, bank transfers, or IMPS/NEFT. Compliant apps protect your banking details with state-of-the-art encrypted connections, ensuring funds move securely between your bank and the exchange.

Protecting Users' Funds

Top exchanges use sophisticated security protocols to protect your funds, preferring to be the trusted crypto platform in India. The best practice is storing crypto in “cold” wallets—physical devices kept offline and completely safe from network hackers. Likewise, SunCrypto keeps 85% of users’ funds in Ledger insured multi-signature secured crypto wallets to secure your personal data and transaction history.

Conclusion

Trusted crypto trading platform in India is both exciting and accessible, but safety must remain your top priority. By choosing an FIU-registered and KYC-compliant platform like SunCrypto, CoinDCX, CoinSwitch, ZebPay, or Unocoin, you can invest with confidence.

Each platform has unique strengths, but SunCrypto stands out for its vast range of 600+ cryptocurrencies, user-friendly design, and extra layers of protection like ledger-insured multi-signature fund security and complete KYC and AML projections, making it an excellent choice for 2025 to 2030.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live do not endorse/subscribe to its contents and/or views expressed herein. Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.