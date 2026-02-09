This Is Q1 2026’s Most Watched New Crypto, It's Still Below $0.05

As Q1 2026 unfolds, crypto investors are closely tracking new cheap altcoins that show early momentum while the broader market remains uncertain. One new crypto priced below $0.05 has quickly become one of the most watched projects this quarter, driven by rising interest, steady development updates, and growing community attention. Analysts note that early-stage tokens with working technology and clear roadmaps often attract the most capital during market transitions. This shift is putting a spotlight on cheap cryptocurrencies with utility and long-term growth potential heading into 2026.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM)

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is building a modern hub for decentralised lending and borrowing. At its core is the Peer-to-Contract (P2C) market. This system uses shared liquidity pools where users can deposit assets to earn a high Annual Percentage Yield (APY). When you deposit funds, the protocol gives you mtTokens.

These are special receipts that represent your share of the pool. For example, if you deposit $1,000 into a pool with a 12% APY, your mtTokens will grow in value over time as borrowers pay interest back into the system. It is a simple way to build passive wealth without moving your assets.

For users who want more flexibility, the protocol’s whitepaper also supports a Peer-to-Peer (P2P) model. This setup lets borrowers and lenders agree on their own terms directly, including fixed or variable borrowing rates based on individual strategy. To manage risk, Mutuum Finance applies clear Loan-to-Value (LTV) limits.

For example, with $2,000 in collateral and a 70% LTV, a user can borrow up to $1,400. If the collateral value falls too much, an automated liquidator bot steps in to close the position, helping keep the system stable and protecting lenders.

The Numbers Behind the Success

The growth of Mutuum Finance has been steady and transparent. The project has already raised over $20.4 million in funding. The community is also very large, with more than 19,000 individual holders worldwide. The total supply of MUTM is fixed at 4 billion tokens. A significant portion of this supply—45.5% or 1.82 billion tokens—has been set aside specifically for the public presale. This wide distribution helps prevent a small group of people from controlling the price.

The price action during the presale shows clear momentum. The project started in Phase 1 at a price of only $0.01. Now, in Phase 7, the price is $0.04. This represents a 300% appreciation for the earliest participants. With a confirmed launch price of $0.06 on the horizon, the token is set to see another 50% jump once it hits the open market. These stages are selling out quickly as more people realise the value of joining before the official expected mainnet.

V1 Protocol Launch and Market Outlook

A key reason analysts are paying close attention to MUTM is its recent technical progress. The V1 protocol is now live on the Sepolia testnet, marking a shift from concept to a working product. Users can actively test core features such as supplying assets to liquidity pools, minting mtTokens, viewing positions through the portfolio dashboard, and observing how liquidator bots manage risk in real time.

Supported test assets include major tokens like ETH, USDT, LINK and WBTC. Having a functional protocol available during the presale phase adds a level of transparency and confidence that is uncommon for early-stage crypto projects.

Because of this technical readiness, experts are very positive about the future price. Many analysts believe that the current $0.04 price is a massive discount. A short-term price prediction suggests that MUTM could reach $0.25 to $0.35 by the end of 2026.

This move would be driven by the actual use of the platform and the demand for decentralised credit. Moving from a few cents to a quarter represents the kind of growth that usually happens when a new utility protocol takes over the market.

Stablecoin Plans and Investment Math

The roadmap for Mutuum Finance includes even more ways to use the token. The team plans to launch a native stablecoin. This will allow users to borrow a stable asset directly against their interest-bearing mtTokens. It creates a powerful loop where you earn yield and have liquid cash at the same time. This type of innovation is why the project is gaining so much traction in the DeFi space.

To see the potential, let us look at a $600 allocation at the current Phase 7 price. If you buy at $0.04, your $600 would get you 15,000 tokens. When the price reaches the $0.06 launch level, your investment is already worth $900. If the token hits the analyst's target of $0.30, the $600 investment could grow to $4,500.

This represents a 650% increase from the starting point. This math shows why so many people are looking at MUTM as a top crypto opportunity for early 2026. The project is focused on safety, utility, and clear growth. As the supply in Phase 7 continues to drop, the chance to get in at this low rate is almost gone.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live do not endorse/subscribe to its contents and/or views expressed herein. Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.