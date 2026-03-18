Crypto’s Real Power Play Isn’t Bitcoin, It’s Stablecoins Driving Liquidity

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For much of its early history, the crypto market had a peculiar problem. Traders could buy Bitcoin or Ether. However, for them, exiting into cash meant moving back through the slow machinery of traditional banking. It could be wires, exchange queues, and jurisdictional frictions. Liquidity was uneven, fragmented, and often trapped behind banking rails that were never designed for 24-hour digital markets. Stablecoins changed that.

In a little over half a decade, these dollar-pegged tokens have evolved from a niche experiment into the working capital of the crypto ecosystem. Today, traders move between assets not by withdrawing into fiat bank accounts, but by shifting into stablecoins. So, stablecoins are now ‘digital dollars’ that circulate directly on blockchain networks. What began as a convenience has quietly become the backbone of crypto market liquidity.

Growing Supply

The scale of that transformation is striking. According to research cited by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), stablecoin supply had grown to roughly $300 billion by late 2025. However, it still represents a relatively small share of the broader crypto market capitalisation. The market itself remains highly concentrated. USDT and USDC together account for around 90% of stablecoin issuance. An overwhelming majority of tokens are pegged to the U.S. dollar. That concentration is not accidental. Crypto markets, despite their decentralised architecture, run on dollar liquidity.

For Traders

Stablecoins effectively act as the cash leg of the crypto economy. Traders have to rotate between Bitcoin and altcoins, post collateral for derivatives positions, or park funds during volatility. For all of these, they usually use stablecoins rather than fiat currency. The result is a liquidity layer that operates continuously across exchanges, wallets, and blockchain networks.

Key Numbers

The numbers reflect this structural role. Visa’s on-chain analytics estimates that stablecoin networks processed more than $50 trillion in overall transaction volume over the past year. Bloomberg-cited analytics from Artemis show stablecoin transaction volumes reaching roughly $33 trillion in 2025. This shows how deeply embedded these instruments are in the digital asset markets.

Yet it would be misleading to interpret these figures as evidence that stablecoins have already replaced conventional payments.

Portable Liquidity

A large portion of activity still comes from market infrastructure rather than consumer commerce. The IMF notes that as much as 80% of stablecoin transactions are conducted by automated systems, executing arbitrage trades, liquidity rebalancing, and exchange settlement. In other words, stablecoins are currently more important as financial plumbing than as retail money.

But plumbing is precisely what defines liquidity. Markets function efficiently only when capital can move quickly between assets, venues, and collateral pools. Stablecoins compress this movement into seconds. A trader in Singapore can shift liquidity from a decentralised exchange on Ethereum to a derivatives venue on another chain almost instantly. In traditional finance, similar transfers would require intermediaries, settlement cycles, and currency conversions. This ability to make liquidity portable is what has reshaped crypto markets.

A Quiet Trend

The rise of stablecoins has also reinforced a quieter trend. It is the deepening dollarisation of digital assets. Estimates suggest more than 97% of stablecoins are denominated in U.S. dollars. This effectively turns blockchain networks into global settlement layers for digital dollars. For traders in emerging markets, where local banking systems can be slower or less accessible, this dollar liquidity is often easier to move than traditional bank transfers.

At the same time, stablecoin issuers themselves have become significant holders of traditional financial assets. Tether, the issuer of USDT, has reported holding over $140 billion in U.S. Treasury exposure. Circle says USDC reserves are largely invested in cash and short-duration Treasuries through regulated funds. This means that the liquidity circulating inside crypto markets is ultimately anchored in the same instruments that underpin global financial stability.

That connection cuts both ways. Stablecoins derive their usefulness from the credibility of their reserves and redemption mechanisms. When markets trust that a token can be reliably redeemed for dollars, it serves as cash-equivalent liquidity within the crypto ecosystem. When that trust is shaken, the peg can come under pressure. This was observed during the brief USDC dislocation in March 2023.

For policymakers and investors alike, this dual nature is becoming impossible to ignore. Stablecoins are simultaneously crypto-native liquidity instruments and vehicles tied to the traditional financial system.

Their future will therefore depend heavily on regulatory clarity. Frameworks that define reserve quality, redemption rights, and disclosure standards could strengthen confidence in stablecoins as legitimate liquidity instruments.

Bitcoin may remain the flagship asset and Ethereum the programmable infrastructure. But when traders enter, exit, hedge, or rebalance their portfolios, the value usually moves through stablecoins. In effect, they have become the cash balance of the blockchain economy.

(The author is the CEO of Giottus Crypto Platform)

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