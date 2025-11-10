November 2025 — Ozone Chain is ushering in the next generation of blockchain infrastructure with a powerful blend of EVM-compatibility and a highly-scalable, Dual-Engine 5-Layer architecture.

Designed for enterprise adoption and real-world utility, Ozone Chain enables a future where decentralized technology is fast, secure, compliant, and ready for mass use.

In a recent internal meeting, CEO Emmanuel shared key ecosystem updates, upcoming product launches, and a roadmap that reflects the project’s long-term vision to build one of the most secure and adaptive blockchains in the industry.

From the Desk of CEO Emmanuel

“Hello Ozone Chain community! It is great to be here with you all,” said Emmanuel. “I’m incredibly proud to see how far we’ve come, and I want to talk about the major steps we’re taking right now, not just to grow, but to engineer a new level of growth for this entire ecosystem.”

He extended heartfelt gratitude to the network’s earliest supporters:

“Before we dive into the details, I want to send a personal, massive thank you to all our active node holders who have been with us from the very beginning. Your commitment, belief, and resilience have been the foundation of Ozone Chain. The response and support have been nothing short of amazing.”

Strategic Growth and Transition

According to the CEO, Ozone Chain has officially entered an expansion phase after completing its foundational build-out:

“Ozone Chain is continuously growing and actively transitioning. We’re now expanding our internal team across development, marketing, and operations. This is about improving direct community engagement, making sure your feedback turns into immediate action.”

This expansion aligns with Ozone Chain’s goal to scale sustainably while deepening collaboration between its core developers, marketing leads, and global community.

Advanced Architecture & Market Focus

Ozone Chain is built to solve the challenges of mainstream adoption. With full EVM support, developers can deploy existing Ethereum dApps instantly with no code rewrites required.

Users benefit from low fees, instant transaction finality, and a reliable ecosystem designed for global scale.

Technology Highlights

EVM-Compatible Blockchain: Works seamlessly with Solidity, MetaMask, Hardhat, and all Web3 tooling.

Works seamlessly with Solidity, MetaMask, Hardhat, and all Web3 tooling. Dual-Engine 5-Layer Design: Combines EVM compatibility with post-quantum security layers.

Combines EVM compatibility with post-quantum security layers. Cosmos SDK Foundation & Tendermint BFT Consensus: Ensures modularity, high scalability, and fast finality.

Ensures modularity, high scalability, and fast finality. IBC-Ready Interoperability: Built for seamless multi-chain connectivity across the ecosystem.

Built for seamless multi-chain connectivity across the ecosystem. Low-Cost Transactions: Optimized for high-throughput and everyday mainstream adoption.

What Ozone Chain Enables

Regulated DeFi and secure financial applications.

Tokenization of real-world assets (RWA).

Government and enterprise smart services.

High-throughput consumer and fintech dApps.

Transparent and enforceable digital governance.

Key Updates and Milestones

New User Interface

“On the product front, I’m happy to announce that our Prime User Interface is now fully updated and available! This new interface significantly enhances the user experience,” shared Emmanuel.

To manage network activity responsibly, Ozone Chain has temporarily capped daily withdrawals, ensuring ecosystem stability and liquidity during this period of growth.

MEXC Exchange Listing

“For a long time, the question of our next major exchange listing has been a persistent one,” said Emmanuel. “I’m thrilled to confirm that Ozone Chain ($OZONE) will officially list on MEXC Global on November 15th.”

He added:

“This is not just another listing. It’s a critical step in our exchange strategy, systematically moving from smaller platforms to Tier-1 exchanges. MEXC is a major gateway to liquidity and global exposure, reflecting our commitment to achieving the highest market visibility.”

Wave of Innovation: New Product Launches

Ozone Chain’s development teams are gearing up for multiple product releases that strengthen the blockchain’s ecosystem utility:

MetaLudo — A blockchain gaming platform currently in its final testing phase, slated for November 2025

— A blockchain gaming platform currently in its final testing phase, slated for MetaPredict & Secured Trade AI Bot — Undergoing final feature enhancements and both set to launch by year-end 2025.

— Undergoing final feature enhancements and both set to launch by NFT Trading Platform — Following the release of MetaPredict and the AI Bot, NFT trading will go live, unlocking new creative and financial opportunities for users.

“These products represent significant advancements in utility and user engagement within our ecosystem,” Emmanuel said. “They are designed to expand the use-case value of Ozone Chain and empower our community with more tools to build, earn, and trade.”

Looking Ahead

“Look at everything we are accomplishing, an expanded, more accessible team, a key exchange listing on MEXC, and a wave of product launches coming this quarter,”

concluded Emmanuel.

“We are building a Web3 network that feels like Web2—fast, trusted, and accessible.”

“This isn’t just momentum; this is a calculated surge. We are transitioning from a promising concept into a dominating force.

We have the technology, we have the team, and most importantly, we have you—the most dedicated community in the space.”

“The future of Ozone Chain is brighter than it has ever been. Let’s embrace this new chapter, drive this growth together, and continue to ascend that ladder. Let’s go!”

About Ozone Chain

Ozone Chain is a next-generation Dual-Engine 5-Layer Blockchain that is EVM-compatible and built on a highly scalable Cosmos modular architecture and high-speed Tendermint consensus.



Designed for enterprise adoption and real-world utility, Ozone Chain enables a future where decentralized technology is fast, secure, compliant, and ready for mass use.

Website: https://ozonechain.com

https://ozonechain.com X (Formerly Twitter): @OzoneChain

@OzoneChain Explorer: https://ozonescan.com

https://ozonescan.com Follow Emmanuel on X: @kpowersc

